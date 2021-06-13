Fortnite: Ali-A gets inside the Alien Mothership, uncovers secrets that may alter future events in Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 saw aliens invading the island, and these aliens came on a giant mothership UFO that is currently on its way to slowly canopy the entire map. The process is slow and will take place throughout the duration of the entire season. Currently, it covers a little less than half of Fortnite island.

This season also saw the introduction of a new vehicle, the UFOs. Players can take control of these UFOs and navigate the island. Furthermore they can be used to attack other players and also pick up players or objects and drop them at a different place.

YouTuber Ali-A, however, tried the extreme. He tried to enter and mothership itself and after several attempts he succeeded in breaking into the giant overhead alien vehicle.

Ali-A glitched into the Fortnite Mothership after multiple tries

Ali-A tried three different ways to enter the ship in Fortnite. The first was the straightforward build the way to the ship. He soon realized that the maximum limit was reached and he could build no further, and the ship was still a sweet distance away.

The second method he tried was to build as high as possible and then use the UFO to launch him upwards. He went up using the UFO and then shot it down directly upon himself, which lofted his character high in the air. He came pretty close quite a few times but still did not manage to enter the ship.

His last way which worked was to glitch into the ship. To do this, Ali-A tried to take the UFO as much as possible away from the Fortnite map. Soon he started glitching and it changed him to FPP. After a couple of tries, the Fortnite YouTuber managed to glitch inside the mothership. Watch the video below.

The ship looks unfinished from the inside, but multiple bay doors can still be spotted. These doors are meant to open later on in the season, probably after the ship has totally canopied the island. Players will get a chance to loot exclusive items and weapons and may have to battle out a few NPCs or players who will also try and gain access.

Season 7 is off to a great start and the integration of Mothership in Fortnite will allow for some interesting gameplay for all players.

Edited by Gautham Balaji