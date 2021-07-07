Fortnite Alien Nanites are bringing back the 'Sky Base' meta from OG days

Fortnite Season 7 has introduced several new aspects to the game. The most recent hotfix introduced Alien Nanites to the island. These in-game items have some really cool features, and gamers are hyped up about them.

Fortnite Season 7 started off with a bang, as Aliens and UFOs made their official entry. Epic has been successful in maintaining the standards of the season by adding regular new aspects to the game.

Alien Nanites have taken gamers by surprise, and some loopers have even discovered a glitch that allows them to build a Sky Base on the island.

Fortnite Season 7: Aline Nanites are the building blocks of the Sky Base

Alien Nanites are rare elements and can be found anywhere on the loot floor and chests. Epic is expected to increase the spawn of Alien Nanites as the season progresses.

Gamers have reportedly used Alien Nanites to build a Sky Base in Season 7. The tactics were used and exploited by OG loopers. Eventually Epic changed the gameplay and made building a skybase literally impossible.

New "Alien Nanites" item gameplay!

‣ Creates a really low grav area like the one in Holly

‣ Last 30 seconds

‣ Can be used to cancel glider redeploy on launch pads

‣ Allows you to "boost" mid air while inside of it

‣ Can be found as Floor loot and inside Chests pic.twitter.com/Av52xfUrW5 — FNTS (@FNTS_News) July 6, 2021

The introduction of Alien Nanites has changed the dynamics and gamers are reportedly taken to building Sky Base just like the good old days. Aline Nanites has an anti-gravity feature which allows gamers to take advantage of the glitch. Deploying Alien Nanites in Fortnite will create a cubical area without any gravitational force.

Gamers will experience a levitating motion when they are under the influence of the Alien Nanites in Fortnite.

In order to build a Sky Base, gamers should build a structure that should be located very high above the ground. Gamers should take note that the final structure should be inside the last zone.

After the storm starts breaking down the structure, or enemies start to damage it, gamers should deploy an Alien Nanite to create a region of anti-gravity high up in the air. This will give gamers a bird's eye view of the final zone and it will be easier to eliminate enemies.

I feel like the Alien Nanites should've been re-usable, they are so fun but also rare..



They should've made them create the field for 30 seconds, then expire and recharge again for 30 seconds! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 6, 2021

Gamers should note that the Sky Base is a temporary one and it lasts only 30 seconds. Therefore, gamers should be careful while deploying the Alien Nanites in Fortnite.

