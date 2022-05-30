Fortnite announces first LAN tournament after 2019 World Cup, prize pool set to be $1 million

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously hurt gaming competitions, including Fortnite LAN events. Ever since the first-ever World Cup in 2019, Epic Games was unable to organize an official event in person due to health concerns and regulations. Fortunately, this had changed after the developers announced another LAN tournament with a whopping $1 million prize pool.

The in-person LAN event will be held in the United States of America. It is going to be an invitational event where some of the best professional players from around the world, who can show up for the tournament, will compete against each other. Details of the event have already been announced by Epic Games in a recent blog post on the official website.

Fortnite LAN event announced for November 2022 (Image via Epic Games)

The much-anticipated FNCS Invitational will take place in Raleigh, North Carolina, on November 12-13, 2022. After more than a two-year-long break, players will finally be able to attend an official Fortnite LAN tournament.

$1 million Fortnite LAN tournament announced by Epic Games

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf created history back when he won the 2019 Solo World Cup for Epic Games' battle royale title. He defeated some of the world's most popular professional players to be crowned the world champion.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bugha had the privilege of retaining his title for over two years. However, this may change as the battle royale game is finally set to returns to hosting in-person events.

The upcoming FNCS Invitational 2022 will be the first LAN event ever since the World Cup. Top duos from around the world will be competing for a prize pool of $1 million. The venue for the tournament is Raleigh Convention Center, North Carolina.

Anyone who has valid travel documents and fulfills the travel requirements will be eligible to receive an invitation to the tournament. Developers will be sharing more details on the upcoming Fortnite LAN event in the coming months.

Fortnite competitive receives a much-needed thrust

Every season, pro players compete for hundreds of thousands of dollars in the FNCS. However, online events often fail to build up enough hype to attract more casual players towards the game. Thankfully, with the return of in-person events for the title, more players will be motivated to play the game again.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Fortnite has announced it's first LAN event return since 2020... with a $1 million prize for top duos to compete for



Man time flies Fortnite has announced it's first LAN event return since 2020... with a $1 million prize for top duos to compete forMan time flies

The announcements of Dreamhack and now the official Epic Games LAN event have taken the community by a storm. Fans are ready to see their favorite professional players sit inside the same room and compete in a common lobby.

