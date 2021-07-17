Fortnite Ariana Grande concert details leaked ahead of time: Here is everything we know so far

If everything goes right, then loopers can expect the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert to take place later this season.

Fortnite Season 7 has been a fantastic experience for gamers. Epic Games has introduced several new features every now and then to keep gamers engaged.

The Cosmic Summer event kicked off with the v17.10 update, and it was a massive hit, with the iconic LeBron James outfit recently taking the limelight.

It was also recently revealed that Ariana Grande would be part of Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Reddit mod leaks Ariana Grande concert details

A Reddit mod named SmugMrMime recently revealed details of the upcoming collaboration between Epic and Ariana Grande. SmugMrMime has a trusted source who leaks internal details regarding various Fortnite events.

It was recently revealed by this trusted source that Ariana Grande will be coming soon to the island. While most loopers might think she will be coming as an Item Shop skin, that is not the case. It has been revealed that she will be getting a live concert event.

The source also revealed that officials at the Epic headquarters have already conducted a test launch regarding the concert.

Live concerts in Fortnite are nothing new. Gamers have already enjoyed Marshmello and Travis Scott's live concert. The Fortnite Ariana Grande concert is another addition to the list, and it is anticipated that the event will be a huge success.

During the Epic vs Apple trials, several classified documents were leaked to the public. Some of these documents consist of Fortnite collaboration events that Epic drew up.

So this "leak" has been floating around lately, and I'm not sure whether it could all be entirely real or not, but the Ariana Grande concert that seems to be mentioned here...could be likely? I'm not sure though, so be sceptical of it for now.#Fortnite #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/h3My1jyDbg — R8 Saltyyy ツ Fortnite Leaks & GFX 🎮 (@SaltyBoii03) July 16, 2021

One of the collaboration files explicitly spoke about the Ariana Grande concert taking place in Fortnite. It was expected to happen during the latter half of 2020, but somehow the event got delayed.

The LeBron James collaboration event was also on the classified list. The iconic basketball player was finally added to the game after months of speculation.

LeBron James' collaboration, as well as recent leaks regarding the Ariana Grande concert, have sparked off fresh debates regarding the pop icon's arrival on the island.

Ariana Grande Fortnite Concert 👀 — D3NNI (@D3NNI_yt) July 16, 2021

Epic has not yet disclosed any information regarding the same. However, since the source is trustworthy, gamers can expect the concert to take place soon.

They are also advised to keep an eye on the official websites and social media sites for further information regarding the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert.

