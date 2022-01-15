Fortnite returning in Apple (iOS): Will GeForce Now players be able to get the game for free?

Fortnite players on Apple devices have been out of the game ever since the court battle between Epic Games and Apple Inc. began in August 2020. However, news has arrived that the battle royale is returning to iOS, but not in its traditional form.

GeForce Now and Epic Games are working on a beta version of the game that iOS players can play through their phones.

Any IOS players coming back after this? Epic Games & NVIDIA have teamed up to bring Fortnite back to IOS through "Geforce Now", the closed beta starts next week!(via @Nibellion Any IOS players coming back after this? Epic Games & NVIDIA have teamed up to bring Fortnite back to IOS through "Geforce Now", the closed beta starts next week! 👀 (via @Nibellion)Any IOS players coming back after this? https://t.co/watBTrL52A

According to the news, Nvidia is working on a touch-based control for mobile devices. This will allow iPhone and iPad users to log into the game and play the Battle Royale for the first time since August 2020.

Registration for the beta version has already started, and players can line up to register and try out this new venture.

However, there are some definite cons of this method. GeForce Now subscribers will be able to play the title on their Apple mobile devices, but it will never be the same experience as playing a multiplayer game installed on the device.

Fortnite is free on GeForce Now, but the price might be heavy for good experience

Fortnite coming back to Apple mobiles is a huge event, and lots of gamers who missed out on the title because of the battle between Epic and Apple might be looking for a way to come back to their favorite BR game. Chapter 3 has been emphatic, and it might attract a good part of the iOS community who were feeling left out.

However, the price to have a good experience in the game via a streaming service might be too high for a free-to-play title like Fortnite. Even with a strong internet connection, there will be input lag, including all the actions in the game that will be relayed with a slight delay.

Even if we put the potential for terrible input lag and the need for high speed and steady connection Internet - the ultimate downfall for GFN - membership



If you want to have any sort of playable environment… @Nibellion Nope. I’m sorry to say GeForce Now is not a viable substituteEven if we put the potential for terrible input lag and the need for high speed and steady connection Internet - the ultimate downfall for GFN - membershipIf you want to have any sort of playable environment… @HYPEX @Nibellion Nope. I’m sorry to say GeForce Now is not a viable substitute Even if we put the potential for terrible input lag and the need for high speed and steady connection Internet - the ultimate downfall for GFN - membership If you want to have any sort of playable environment…

Furthermore, the free subscription will include a long wait queue, more so if a ton of iOS users now decide to drop in. Otherwise, players will have to pay for a subscription that cannot be justified to play a free-to-play title.

It should be mentioned that paying for a GeForce Now subscription allows gamers to access multiple other games. However, for the purpose of playing Fortnite on devices, a subscription to play console or PC games is not at all justified.

The issue - … @Nibellion …consumers are going to need to pay a hefty subscription fee. Sure the free membership will be pushed to us to say “hey look, you can still play for free!”, except you can’t. You can play 1 hour kf a F2P game for free, then you need to close and reopen the appThe issue - … @HYPEX @Nibellion …consumers are going to need to pay a hefty subscription fee. Sure the free membership will be pushed to us to say “hey look, you can still play for free!”, except you can’t. You can play 1 hour kf a F2P game for free, then you need to close and reopen the app The issue - …

Therefore, Fortnite might be free on GeForce Now, but whether the experience is worth it will be clear once the reviews from the beta version drop in. Until then, Apple players can only hope that the game returns to the App Store, which might be highly unlikely in the near future.

