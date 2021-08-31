Fortnite Best Friendzy: How to play and earn free emote, pickaxe, wrap and more

Fortnite is debuting a brand new event. The "Best Friendzy" event is starting today and will have lots of rewards for participants. The event is brand new and has not been done before in Fortnite.

The event requires registration, so it's not like a standard Fortnite cup where players can just enter from the Compete tab. Here are all the details surrounding it.

Best Friendzy: Details on the new event in Fortnite

Epic Games says this about the brand new event:

It's all about quality time with your friends! After registering your Epic account on this site and logging in, you'll receive points for time played with a friend on your Fortnite friends list.

Best Friendzy, the new event designed to reward players for playing with their friends. Image via Epic Games

This can be done through Duos, Trios or Squads. Players can also earn an additional six points through Creative mode. Players will need to accrue enough points with a singular friend. They can play with any friends on their list, but the points earned are specific to the friends they were earned with rather than a total cumulative score. Points can take up to 30 minutes to show up on the Best Friendzy site.

One point is earned for every 10 minutes played, with the same being applied to Creative (for a maximum of six daily points). A three-time multiplier will be added during certain hours of the day, which can be determined by the player for their convenience.

The rewards include the Outer Space Handshake emote (perhaps another collaboration of sorts), Invasion Remix track, Life's A Beach wrap and the Auqari-Axe pickaxe. These rewards will be granted within an hour of passing the point threshold. These are not exclusive items as Epic Games believes they will make their way to the Item Shop later.

Haven't seen anyone mention it yet, but the handshake is from Predator pic.twitter.com/U7JpKoiYGl — Tom Cunliffe⚜️ (@VolksDK) August 31, 2021

The event lasts from today until September 12, which is coincidentally right around the expected start date for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players will have plenty of time to accrue enough points to unlock all the rewards.

