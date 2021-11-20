Fortnite Black Friday Deals (November 2021): Everything you need to know

Black Friday is rapidly approaching, and gamers, including Fortnite players, everywhere are likely gearing up to go after the sale on video game accessories, new consoles, and games themselves. Lots of this is done in stores, but with every passing year, Black Friday deals get more and more online.

As a result, games are having sales themselves on their in-app or in-game purchases. Fortnite is no different as they're hosting a Black Friday sale as well. With the game being free-to-play, they live on V-Bucks purchases, which is why a Black Friday sale on them will likely do wonders for their bottom line.

Here are all the sales players can expect to see for Black Friday.

Fortnite Black Friday sales: What are they, when will they arrive, and more

Currently, there are no deals listed for Fortnite. There are no sales in the Item Shop or on in-game purchases, at least not yet. Black Friday is still a week away, so that's no surprise. Players can expect them to come in sometime next week, perhaps even on Friday since that is actually Black Friday.

Fortnite's most popular skins will likely return for Black Friday (Image via Epic Games)

It's not clear yet just what Epic Games is planning for Black Friday, but based on previous years, a few things can be expected. Packs like the Last Laugh Bundle or the Molten Legends Pack will be resurfacing and be on sale. Last year, the Darkfire Pack returned and was on sale for half the price.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Rocking out in the darkness and burning bright in the shadows.



The Darkfire Pack returns as a Black Friday Offer in the Item Shop Now! Rocking out in the darkness and burning bright in the shadows.The Darkfire Pack returns as a Black Friday Offer in the Item Shop Now! https://t.co/QDk4oNw7jR

Several packs will be in the Item Shop soon and it can also be expected that tons of popular skins like DC skins, Marvel skins, Star Wars, and other popular collaborations will return.

JorgeMost @Jorge_Most_ El pack de magma y el pack de Lars estarán de oferta a partir de mañana en Playstation, debido a las ofertas del Black Friday, desconozco el % de rebaja exacto. #Fortnite El pack de magma y el pack de Lars estarán de oferta a partir de mañana en Playstation, debido a las ofertas del Black Friday, desconozco el % de rebaja exacto. #Fortnite https://t.co/TihsA5Sboa

V-Bucks may also be on a discount, going hand in hand with the returning skins to entice players to buy them. While Black Friday is still a week away, the deals may begin showing up at any time, and they may come in many different fashions. Fortnite players should keep an eye on the Item Shop closely this week.

There are a few packs, like the Magma Masters Pack and the Pack De Lars, that are confirmed to be on sale for Black Friday. However, at the time of writing, those are the only officially announced deals. No deals have been leaked, either, so much of the Black Friday deals are speculative.

