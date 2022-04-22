Fortnite is about to break the internet with new anime skins 

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 might be adding more anime-style skins to the Item Shop after the rage that ensued with the Naruto collaboration last season. However, the anime universe is vast and there are a ton of skins that can make it to the game with massive fan bases.

New leaks are out that suggest something huge is coming to the game from the anime universe, but loopers will have to wait until an official announcement is made or leakers find irrefutable evidence in the game files.

Anime characters in video games have not made it to the top of the list in multiple cases. Even though the Naruto collaboration in Epic Games' battle royale title was a major hit, other games like Warzone have failed to deliver on this front. Nonetheless, leakers have found a bundle, that is expected to be added to the game later in the season, that points towards anime collaborations.

Leaks suggest Attack on Titans collaboration might be happening soon in Fortnite Chapter 3

Popular Fortnite leaker Shiina BR posted an Item Shop background titled "Rumble." While it seemed like nothing at first, multiple fans of the 'Attack on Titan' anime show have drawn parralles with the background design and the codename "Rumble."

Shiina @ShiinaBR New shop background for encrypted skins with the codename "Rumble" New shop background for encrypted skins with the codename "Rumble" https://t.co/2I4j0RB62c

Based on the preliminary findings, the word "Rumble" might refer to a “Rumbling” event in the game which is similar to an all-out war in the Attack on Titan anime+. This new event might trigger the war the "resistance" is fighting against the Imagined Order throughout the entire new season.

Attack on Titans is an extremely popular show created by Hajime Isayama and has been airing on television for over a decade. Players can expect Epic Games to capitilize on the ongoing Season 4 of the show and hype it up with a special collaboration in the game. Eren, Misaka, and Levi seem to be the most wanted characters from the show, similar to Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura from the previous anime collab.

Kirachi 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇭🇷 | BLM @Kirachiiiiiii Btw just putting this out here



If the next Fortnite Collab is really Attack on Titan and it's Levi and Mikasa I will enter the Afterlife ON GOD I DONT WANNA BE RIGHT IT WOULD BE COOL BUT I DONT WANNA BE RIGHT Btw just putting this out hereIf the next Fortnite Collab is really Attack on Titan and it's Levi and Mikasa I will enter the Afterlife ON GOD I DONT WANNA BE RIGHT IT WOULD BE COOL BUT I DONT WANNA BE RIGHT

The release date of this collab is currently unknown, but meanwhile, players can feast themselves on the new Wu-Tang Clan collaboration, which dropped recently into the Item Shop.

