Fortnite Bugha Late Game Tournament: Start date, how to participate, $100,000 cash prize and more

Fortnite, in the latest 17.20 update, has announced a new tournament. According to Epic Games, "World Cup Solo Champion, Content Creator, and a core member of the community, Bugha himself is joining the Fortnite Icon Series! Bugha’s Icon Series Set will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop starting Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 8 PM ET. But before that, fitting for the occasion, Bugha’s making an entrance with a competitive new LTM: Bugha’s Late Game. Prove yourself in this Arena mode to qualify for a one-day, cash-prize tournament!"

Fortnite has done this before. They recently added a Thanos skin to their long line of Marvel collaboration skins (Iron Man, Loki, Thor, Dr. Doom, Daredevil and Black Widow among many others) for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop. Prior to that, they started a tournament called the Fortnite Thanos Cup. Now, it seems they're doing a similar thing for Bugha.

Bugha skin. Image via Epic Games Store

Fortnite: Bugha Late Game Tournament

Kyle Giersdorf, a.k.a. Bugha, is a streamer and gamer, most notably in Fortnite. He rose to fame after winning the Fortnite World Cup in 2019. The 18-year-old is one of the youngest people to be featured in Fortnite like this.

Bugha. Image via The Guardian

The Bugha bundle will come with two variants: a Bugha Elite Style and a World Champion Bugha Style. The Bugha Late Game Arena will run from July 20th through the 28th and will be a Trios LTM. Players who earn 1500 hype in this arena will be eligible for the Bugha Late Game Tournament.

Bugha's Late Game



Start on 4th zone, stacked lobbies, comp focused loadouts + $100k Cash prize 😳 — Destiny (@DestinysJesus) July 19, 2021

Players will then compete, starting on July 28th, with others in their region for the ultimate prize of $100,000 USD. The tournament will have two rounds. Each round will last about two hours. A maximum of ten matches per round is allowed. Each elimination is worth three points in round one and four in round two and this is the placement scoring:

Victory Royale: 70 Points

2nd: 56 Points

3rd: 48 Points

4th: 42 Points

5th: 39 Points

6th: 36 Points

7th: 33 Points

8th: 30 Points

9th: 27 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 21 Points

12th: 18 Points

13th: 15 Points

14th: 12 Points

15th: 9 Points

16th: 6 Points

17th: 3 Point

First place winnings will be as follows per region:

Europe- $14,000

NA East- $8,750

NA West- $3,500

Brazil- $3,500

Asia- $2,500

Oceania- $2,500

Middle East- $2,500

More scoring details can be found on the Epic Games website.

