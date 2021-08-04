Fortnite Cammy Cup: Start date, free rewards, how to participate, and more

Fortnite is always in the foreground when it comes to introducing exciting new gameplay elements for players in the form of collaborations, crossovers and more. Epic Games recently announced that it will be adding Cammy and Guile, the iconic characters from the game Street Fighter.

Street Fighter is a definitive arena fighting experience and can invoke nostalgia in the minds of almost every old-school gamer out there. Players can only imagine the hype surrounding the arrival of two iconic characters from the game to Fortnite.

Cammy and Guile are here in Fortnite!

Flat-top Street Fighter legend and Delta Red agent are both available on of the most iconic Battle Royale title. Apart from her classic Street Fighter outfit, Cammy will also be available in Fortnite wearing the Tactical Cammy outfit. Players will also be able to equip the Borealis Backer Back Bling, which makes her look even more sick!

Similarly, Guile will also have two outfits: the classic Street Fighter and a "beach-ready Glistening Guile" outfit. Additionally, players can equip Guile with a rather iconic backbling, one that says "K.O."

The "Cammy and Guile Gear Bundle" further features Guile’s Knuckle Buster Pickaxe, Cammy’s Delta Red Bowie Blade Pickaxe and the V-Trigger Vector Glider. Looks like the game just went from good to great!

Join the Cammy Cup on Fortnite to get the iconic character and her bundle for free!

The Cammy Cup offers players the opportunity to grab the Cammy Outfit and Borealis Backer Back Bling even before it hits the Item Shop. All players need to do is participate in this event tomorrow, i.e. on August 5.

The Cammy Cup will run for three hours in each region tomorrow. The objective is to earn as many points as possible over a span of 10 games. Here's how the scoring will work:

Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: 9 Points

30th-34th: 6 Points

35th-39th: 3 Points

40th-44th: 2 Points

45th-50th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

This is a Duos tournament, so players better find a partner. The top teams in each region will receive the Cammy Outfit Borealis Backer Back Bling, and any team that earns at least 8 points will receive the Round Two Loading Screen.

Edited by Gautham Balaji