Fortnite Chapter 1 loot chests spotted in Chapter 2 Season 8: Could the old map return?

Fortnite players are currently surprised by an item that does not seem to belong to the game's current season. A Chapter 1 chest has been spotted on the island, and this has led to several players questioning if it is just an error or are Chapter 1 elements coming back to the game.

Multiple Fortnite streamers and players have spotted a Chapter 1 chest in Destroyed Dish. While most players would not even notice it, old-time players who have been dropping onto the island since 2017 will instantly recognize a Chapter 1 chest.

West_Kay @Its_West_Kay When your playing fortnite chapter 2 but you find a chapter 1 chest When your playing fortnite chapter 2 but you find a chapter 1 chest https://t.co/r7hwVDSBn5

Is Epic Games planning something related to Chapter 1 behind the scenes? Does this have anything to do with the return of Kevin the Cube, who also played a massive role in the story arc in Chapter 1? These are questions the community is speculating about at the moment.

Is Epic Games teasing the return of the Chapter 1 map in Fortnite?

The Fortnite community is speculating if Epic Games is teasing the return of the Chapter 1 map by adding a chest from the previous era of the game.

The Chapter 1 map is filled with multiple memories for most players who have played the game since its release. Bringing back the old map with iconic locations like Tilted Towers and Dusty Divot will definitely make things a lot more interesting this season.

Tilted Towers was an iconic Chapter 1 location that most loopers loved to drop into (Image via Epic Games)

Kevin the Cube is back in Fortnite Chapter 2, and having played a huge role in Chapter 1 of the game, this seems a bit too tidy of a coincidence at the moment. However, it will surely be worthwhile to see the Cubes transform the map or bring back a few POIs from the old map in Fortnite.

Also Read

Ali-A @OMGitsAliA



I know you've put this here for a reason There's a CHAPTER 1 chest on the island right now - But why is it here!? 🤔I know you've put this here for a reason @DonaldMustard There's a CHAPTER 1 chest on the island right now - But why is it here!? 🤔



I know you've put this here for a reason @DonaldMustard 👀 https://t.co/GjlP83Rcei

The Chapter 1 chest can be spotted at Destroyed Dish, on the first floor of the satellite bunker. Players will notice a distinct golden glow that cannot be found in the regular Chapter 2 chests. Loopers will have to wait for official updates to find out whether it is a simple error or something else.

Edited by R. Elahi