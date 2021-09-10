Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 end date: Server downtime, Season 7 live event timing, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is coming to an end this week, and players are already gearing up for Season 8. Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks have flooded online forums, and players could not be more delighted with all the new stuff that is expected to arrive on the Fortnite island. From Naruto skins to new weapons, there is a lot to explore in the upcoming season of Fortnite.

Naruto has been confirmed to be in fortnite season 8 chapter 2 pic.twitter.com/bY3i0S1Nnv — fortnite leaks (@gachaboy49) September 9, 2021

However, before Chapter 2 Season 8 officially drops, players will witness a live event that has been codnamed 'Operation Skyfire.' This live event will see Dr. Slone and the Imagined Order take the fight with the aliens to their Mothership and blow it up with an explosive.

Below are the details that Fortnite players need to be aware of before the live event takes place.

'Operation Skyfire' live event start date and timings in Fortnite Season 7

Epic Games has announced that the 'Operation Skyfire' live event will take place on September 12 in Fortnite. Players will witness the hovering Mothership blow up and crash on the map. It is expected that several map changes will take place due to the destruction caused by the crashing debris from the Mothership.

The Mothership's sights are set on the IO's base. Slone has a plan to end the Invasion for good. Are you ready?



Prepare for the live event, Operation: Sky Fire on Sep 12 at 4 PM ET.



🔗: https://t.co/Slqznnr33d



❤️ this post to be reminded when the Event is live pic.twitter.com/wqRwQ9jgdf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 3, 2021

Below are the regional timings for the 'Operation Skyfire' live event in Fortnite Season 7:

North America East - 4.00 pm ET North America West - 1.00 pm PT Brazil - 5.00 pm Rio time Europe - 9.00 pm BST/ 10.00 pm CEST Oceania - 6.00 am AEST/ 8.00 am NZST Asia - 1.30 am IST/ 4.00 am Singapore Time Middle East - Midnight UAE time

Server downtime expected post-event in Fortnite Season 7

Multiple leakers have posted that Fortnite servers will be down after the 'Operation Skyfire' live event in the game. This is not a new phenomenon, and players have already faced it during the Marvel crossover Galactus event recently.

Small Post-Event Spoiler:



Epic has started to hotfix some small values for the downtime instantly after the event, again confirming that we will actually enter downtime immediately.



The process should be similar to the Galactus event! — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 8, 2021

While there is no confirmed duration of downtime, players can expect a seven to eight hour delay before the new season goes live.

On my xbox it says

Jun 8, 2021, 10:35 AM to Sep 13, 2021, 6:00 AM

So yes that equals 8 hours downtime in my country because the event is at 10 pm sunday for me — yousefazb 🇪🇬 🇵🇸 (@azb_yousef) September 8, 2021

An 8-hour downtime is sure to be a downer for anxious fans twiddling their thumbs waiting to get their hands on Season 8. Here's hoping Epic Games lets players get straight into the action as soon as possible.

