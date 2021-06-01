Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: Crop Circles, Travis Scott skin, and more

Data miners have recently revealed important information regarding the inclusion of aliens in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Loopers are anticipating the new season to kick off on June 8th. The battle pass of Season 6 ends on June 7th, and gamers are busy grinding XPs to rank up the tiers before the new season kicks in.

Season 7 has to be themed around Aliens, right? pic.twitter.com/hGbKA0eHSJ — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) May 25, 2021

Alien leaks have excited gamers, and they have more reason to celebrate as data miners have leaked new aspects that could be added to the game. This article will reveal the new alien inclusions that have been revealed recently.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Alien markings in the game files and Travis Scott skin

Recently, several Fortnite content creators received a strange DVD player along with a disk. The disk contained the message "They're Coming," and the clip explicitly revealed certain markings on the island.

Recently, a data miner revealed that some in-game files contained these exact same markings. The similarity between the two sets of markings has sparked new speculation.

Loopers believe that these markings will start appearing in-game soon.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks



The Alien markings have been decrypted! 🔥



They are the same markings as the ones found in the video sent to certain content creators a few days ago and they should appear in-game in a few hours!



(via @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/z6DD5IsgGq pic.twitter.com/BL6Z0fCsJW — D3vin Fortnite (@D3vinF) May 31, 2021

Recently, data miners leaked certain posters that showed aliens forming a chain across the world. Immediately after this leak, it was added to the game. Therefore, it is anticipated that these leaked markings will also be added to Fortnite.

Another theory that has come up of late is regarding the exclusion of the Travis Scott cosmetic.

Fortnite's collaboration with the singer was immensely popular. Many gamers believed that the rapper's skin would be released sometime in Season 6. But they were surprised to find out that Epic excluded this cosmetic.

Recently, a popular data miner revealed that a company sued Travis Scott in 2020. The musician allegedly stole the company's design for his highly successful Fortnite Astronomical concert.

It was also revealed that a settlement had been reached between the company and Travis Scott.

It is believed that Epic didn't release the Travis Scott cosmetic as the developers wanted to stay away from the ongoing lawsuit.

TRAVIS SCOTT THEORY:



In late 2020, Travis Scott was sued by a company that claimed Travis stole their design for his Fortnite concert merch. A settlement for that was reached last week.



Maybe Epic wanted to stay out of possible problems and that's why his skin wasn't released? — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 25, 2021

However, this is a fan-based theory, and there is no confirmation regarding the same. The developers have not come up with any official statement regarding the issue.

Fortnite Season 7 will see the game getting an alien theme. Loopers have already come across several in-game inclusions that strongly indicate the arrival of unearthly beings.

With the Travis Scott issue already resolved, players can expect the skin to be back in the upcoming season. However, it is to be seen how Epic changes the cosmetic to match the theme of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.