Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 live event: The Foundation skin to finally reappear during Operation Skyfire

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 launched with aliens invading the island and now the theme is on its last lap. However, before Season 8 can take over, Fortnite has announced that a live event will take place in the game.

The Mothership's sights are set on the IO's base. Slone has a plan to end the Invasion for good. Are you ready?



Prepare for the live event, Operation: Sky Fire on Sep 12 at 4 PM ET.



❤️ this post to be reminded when the Event is live pic.twitter.com/wqRwQ9jgdf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 3, 2021

Called the 'Operation Skyfire', this live event will see Dr Slone take up the fight to the hovering Mothership in the sky. This live event will see an end to the alien invasion on the Fortnite island, as stated in the official announcement by Epic Games:

"With the Mothership’s sights set on the Imagined Order’s secret base at Corny Complex, Slone has hatched a plan to end the Invasion once and for all. You’ve answered her calls, worked as an undercover agent for the IO - now it’s time to infiltrate The Last Reality and put a stop to the Alien’s occupation."

Dataminers are now coming up with new leaks that suggest the Foundation is going to be a part of this live event.

What is the Foundation outfit in Fortnite?

Last seen during the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 story trailer, the Foundation is the "Leader of The Seven". Players have spotted this skin multiple times in story trailers, and the character seems to be an integral part of the Chapter 2 story arc. However, Epic Games has still not provided any intel about when this skin will be coming to the Item Shop.

The new leaks, however, suggest that the Foundation will be linked to the upcoming 'Operation Skyfire' live event in Fortnite. There are multiple speculations around the skin and many in the community believe that the Foundation will be added to the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass.

📢 Something we forgot...



The Foundation is Free!👀



We may see it in the Event or have a Story in Season 8 or who knows if it's part of the battle pass...



What do you think will happen to this Skin?🤔#Fortnite #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/9FTgtm5BvY — NinjaLavaBoy • Leaks & News (Following Back) (@NinjaLavaBoy) September 3, 2021

Fortnite leaker @SpolierFN has posted on Twitter that the Foundation is going to be a part of the live event later this month.

Apparently The Foundation will be part of the chapter 2 Season 7 live event! — SpoilersFN (@SpoilersFN) September 4, 2021

The Foundation was first spotted in the Zero Crisis Finale live event which took place during Chapter 2 Season 6. He reappeared in the Season 7 story trailer, where players saw him drift to a different reality.

"Operation Skyfire' takes place on 4:00 pm ET on September 12 and players have to participate in the event to find out if the Foundation is finally coming to the game in Season 8.

