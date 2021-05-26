Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7: 'They are coming' post-cards mark the arrival of Aliens next season

Epic has recently rolled out v16.50 update for Fortnite. Following the update, data miners revealed a great deal of information regarding the theme of Fortnite Season 7.

Previously various leaks showed that the upcoming season will be based on Medieval themes. However, these recent revelations indicate a Futuristic theme for Fortnite Season 7.

Season 7 has to be themed around Aliens, right? pic.twitter.com/hGbKA0eHSJ — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) May 25, 2021

Recently, it was also revealed that gamers have received a creepy postcard in their mail. This article will reveal the details of the postcard and other significant information.

Fortnite: Gamers encounter creepy postcards via mail

Recently gamers took to social media to reveal that they have received a bizarre postcard via mail. These postcards feature creepy structures and figures in neon green paint. Various posters have started appearing at random places as well.

The “They’re Coming” phrase in the postcards reveals that the speculation regarding the arrival of Aliens and UFOs in Fortnite are authentic.

YouTuber SinX6 recently came out with a video that shows a handful of these cards received by gamers.

Most of the cards are difficult to decrypt. However, one card features a circular disk with a conical illumination emerging out of it. It can be said without a doubt that this particular card features a UFO with its portal open.

Recently it was revealed that loopers will be abducted by aliens in the game. This particular card is just an indication of the same.

The creepy postcards feature a specific number on them along with the message. When someone tries to call this number, a mechanical voice starts talking from the other side.

• The Crops at Colossal Crops have now disappeared, likely linked to the upcoming Aliens that have been teased!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/r6eM15JIBT — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) May 25, 2021

There are various sounds from the surroundings that indicate the movement of the UFOs. Even the connection is not clear, and it seems there has been an interference with the source of the audio.

Another fact has come up that will blow the minds of gamers. The number is registered in Roswell, New Mexico.

When u/captain_poprocks from redddit called the number this is what he heard pic.twitter.com/KEzKia8UXc — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) May 26, 2021

In 1947, something crashed in Roswell, New Mexico. Although the U.S. Air Force waived it off stating that it was a weather balloon, several theories claim that it was the crash of a UFO.

All these incidents and theories align perfectly to solidify the claims of data miners that Fortnite will soon have Aliens and UFOs.

It must be stated that Epic is taking some innovative steps to spread the news to gamers. These actions are raising serious speculation regarding the challenges and quests of the upcoming challenges.

Gamers are also hyped up and looking forward to the next season to uncover the mysteries of the island.