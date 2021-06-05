Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Weapons that could be heading to the vault next season

Fortnite leaks have revealed significant information regarding the maps and theme of Chapter 2 Season 7.

The popular battle royale title has a variety of weapons that loopers can use to eliminate opponents and survive in order to win a Victory Royale.

Fortnite Season 7 will be alien themed. The shift from a primal theme in Season 6 to an alien theme will be interesting. This change in themes means a number of weapons for the previous season might be vaulted in the new season.

Let's take a look at some of the weapons that are headed to the vault next season.

Fortnite: Theme changes and weapon changes

The variety of weapons is one of the core features of Fortnite. Recent leaks have revealed a lot of details regarding Season 7, however, there is very little information around which weapons will be vaulted in the upcoming season.

HYPEX a trusted source for Fortnite leaks had this to say:

Since Season 7's Theme is fully revealed now, I think its safe to tell you that Primal Stuff/Weapons are gone in Season 7!



At least that's what've been told from a trusted person, and I'm not saying anything else until the last 2-1 days of the season — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 2, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 saw the Bows becoming the meta in battle royale. Players are finding it hard to place the Bows in the new alien themed environment. It is therefore expected that the Bows will also follow other Primal weapons into the vault.

Popular gamer and data miner TypicalGamer recently revealed his wishlist for Fortnite Season 7. One item on the wishlist was the idea to unvault snipers.

Fortnite Season 7 Wishlist! 👽

- new mythic bosses and weapons

- unvault snipers

- less crafting, more fighting

- more useful wildlife or none

- charge/tac/lever shotgun meta

- aliens erase primal weapons from my brain



What do you want to see added/changed? — TG (@TypicalGamer) June 4, 2021

Players anticipate that the Snipers will be unvaulted in Season 7. YouTuber TheCampingRusher agrees with TypicalGamer but he adds that the spawn rate of Snipers should be kept low.

TypicalGamer also revealed that the Charge/Tac/Lever Shotguns should be upgraded to meta in the upcoming season of Fortnite.

TheCampingRusher is a big fan of shotguns and he agrees to this as well. He went ahead and revealed that he prefers the Pump shotgun over the others. However, he believes each of the three is a good addition to the arsenal.

Players and dataminers are confident that it is time to say goodbye to Primal Weapons and Bows for the upcoming alien themed season. Epic Games has a tendency to unvault weapons in the middle of the season, therefore, some weapons from the previous seasons may make a comeback in a few weeks.

