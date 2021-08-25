Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass: Naruto and Dragon Ball Z skins, leaked cosmetics and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is almost here but a lot is yet to go down in the current chapter before the upcoming season can sweep in. Fortnite dataminers have leaked some intel that show Season 7 is going to end with a live event. This live event, codenamed "Skyfire", might involve the bursting of the Mothership that is hovering above the island.

New leaks from an Epic Insider.



Important notice is that "Skyfire" will start the countdown at 9/3.



Skyfire in the files is the codename related to all Alien/Mothership stuff.



from @FortTory pic.twitter.com/tHuSpxRJEt — 👽 Nickeler - Fortnite Leaks And News 👽 (@Nickelerleaks) August 24, 2021

There are also leaks of a bomb that the Imagined Order might use to blow up the Mothership. The bomb is currently located in the Corny Complex and might just be IO's best bet against invading aliens on Fortnite island.

Season 8 will start after all the chaos is over, and in the upcoming season, there is a load of content to look forward to. Naruto and Dragon Ball Z anime series might be introduced to the game in Season 8. Multiple leakers have already confirmed that Epic Games has secured the rights for Naruto in next season's Battle Pass.

Epic Games has successfully obtained the rights to Naruto and is now working on implementing the character into an upcoming Battle Pass. #Fortnite



(via @ShiinaBR) pic.twitter.com/tWUtGB8HD9 — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) July 31, 2021

Upcoming Dragon Ball Z and other collaborations in Fortnite

The anime high does not stop with Naruto in Season 8. The upcoming season will also welcome the Dragon Ball Z franchise to Fortnite Island.

It has not been confirmed whether the skins will be made available immediately or later in the future but a popular leaker claims that Epic Games is collaborating with Shueisha, the house behind both Naruto and Dragon Ball Z franchises. This leads on to the claim that Dragon Ball Z characters might be added to Fortnite sometime in the future.

Soon Naruto & Dragon ball z in Fortnite 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ld2iWt0Xgl — Uzi🕷🕸 (@HeyitsmeUzi) July 3, 2021

Season 8 will see multiple different collaborations, including a Will Smith skin from the Bad Boys movie franchise. Stranger Things from Netflix is returning with a collaboration and a POI called "Sideways" is supposed to replicate the terrifying "Upside Down" alternate reality from the show.

Marvel's Shang-Chi is also a hot favorite to get a skin in Fortnite Season 7 on the same day the movie releases worldwide, which is September 2. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is scheduled for release on September 13.

Also Read: Fortnite Week 12 Challenges (Chapter 2, Season 7): Full list of all Epic and Legendary challenges

Edited by Ashish Yadav