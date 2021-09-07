Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skin leak has Naruto fans excited

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is on its last lap, but before Season 8 can take over, 'Operation Skyfire' will take place on the island. Fortnite has already announced a live event. It will be integral to the massive transformation that Fortnite players are going to witness going from Season 7 to Season 8.

Earlier today, Twitter user Josh aka Candywing, interacted with Donald Mustard, the CCO at Epic Games and Fortnite. Apparently, he was given a deep insight into all that is going to happen in Season 8.

I am so incredibly lucky to have met @qCandywing!!! He is VERY inspiring and awesome… and has the best Fortnite questions ever!



Don’t spoil too much, Josh ;) pic.twitter.com/LHfLP1shUC — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) September 6, 2021

Josh later streamed a session on Twitch to discuss his conversation with Donald Mustard. During the stream, he also confirmed multiple leaks about Season 8.

Naruto confirmed for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass

Josh confirmed on his Twitch stream that after his conversation with Donald Mustard, it can be confirmed that Naruto is coming to the Battle Pass for Chapter 2, Season 8.

Naruto is confirmed Battlepass — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) September 7, 2021

Naruto was first leaked from a document that went viral from the courtroom drama between Apple and Epic Games. In a document that lists out multiple franchisees that Epic Games was collaborating with for Fortnite content, Naruto was the one that started making the most noise.

Multiple data miners and industry insiders later confirmed that Epic Games had successfully secured the right to include Naruto in the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass. However, Josh sealed the deal earlier today on his Twitch stream, and now fans of the popular anime can sit back and speculate on what variations of the Naruto skin they can expect in Fortnite.

The Foundation and Kevin the Cube are also returning to the game. Players can expect another concert from a famous musician in Fortnite Season 8, but it will not be Lady Gaga as previously speculated.

Upcoming Female collab and its not Lady Gaga — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) September 7, 2021

Fortnite Season 8 will be released on September 13 after 'Operation Skyfire' concludes with the ongoing season and invasion of the aliens on the island.

Also Read

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: 10 things players expect to see in the next season

Edited by Srijan Sen