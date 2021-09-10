Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Countdown: When does the new season start?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is days away from its conclusion. Epic Games has announced that the transition from the current season to Chapter 2 Season 8 will happen after a massive live event that has been code-named 'Operation Skyfire.'

The Mothership's sights are set on the IO's base. Slone has a plan to end the Invasion for good. Are you ready?



Prepare for the live event, Operation: Sky Fire on Sep 12 at 4 PM ET.



❤️ this post to be reminded when the Event is live pic.twitter.com/wqRwQ9jgdf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 3, 2021

This event will see Dr. Slone and the Imagined Order unite to fight the invading aliens for the last time. The live event will reveal a lot of new information, and even some map changes can be expected at the end of this event.

With tons of new content waiting to be explored, Fortnite players will want to drop into the upcoming season as soon as possible.

When does Chapter 2 Season 8 begin in Fortnite?

The upcoming season of Fortnite is expected to begin after the live event that will take place on September 12 at 4 PM ET. During the live event, players will witness the destruction of the Mothership in the sky.

Dr. Slone and the Imagined Order will bring down the hovering Mothership with an explosive that is meant to end the onslaught of invading aliens on the island.

Furthermore, the destruction caused by the falling debris from the destroyed Mothership on the Fortnite map is expected to bring in multiple changes. These changes will lead to new POIs in Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite.

After the end of the 'Operation Skyfire' live event, players can expect significant downtime on the servers. Fortnite players who participated in the massive Galactus event will remember that the servers were down after the event.

Fortnite players experienced a huge downtime during the Chapter 2 Season 4 Galactus live event (Image via YouTube/Coldside)

Leakers and industry insiders are predicting similar downtime after the end of 'Operation Skyfire' as well.

Therefore, Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite should begin five to eight hours after the event, depending on how quickly Epic Games resumes its servers.

Blueprints acquired. Backpacks charged and ready.



Prepare for the Operation: Sky Fire live event on 9/12/2021 at 4 PM EThttps://t.co/SlqznnIDUL pic.twitter.com/kYC8n48DVs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 6, 2021

Fortnite Season 8 is expected to introduce multiple collaborations in the game, including Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, and Stranger Things.

