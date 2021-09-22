Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Cubes to change the entire map as the 'corruption' starts to spread

Prior to Operation Sky Fire and the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, there was a lot of speculation as to what the map would look like after. When Kevin the Cube arrived, people began assuming he would mess up the map and bring something new to the next season.

Ultimately, none of that happened. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map was largely the same as the previous one, with a few new alien crash sites and cubes. Every single Chapter 2 Season 7 POI made it to the next season, and the cubes hadn't changed much.

There are a few corrupted zones as a result of the alien ship crashes across the map (Image via Epic Games)

However, it seems now that the cubes are messing up the map. The "corruption" appears to be spreading as the cubes are multiplying and moving around the map. It didn't happen initially, but the Fortnite map is getting the cube treatment, so many thought it would.

Fortnite map is growing more corrupted

According to HYPEX, the corrupted zones, denoted by orange on the map and have the wind tunnels and crashed alien ships, have been growing as more cubes have spawned, and the original ones have begun moving.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Cubes have started to spread the corruption 👀 (via @ImEntoYT The Cubes have started to spread the corruption 👀 (via @ImEntoYT) https://t.co/e0TuqFO7gT

There are currently six corrupted zones on the map, but they'll eventually merge if they continue to grow. There are two very close to Dirty Docks, and if they converge, it could mark the end of Dirty Docks. The same can be said for Holly Hedges, as there are two right there as well.

It's unclear what will happen with the cubes and the corruption yet, but the Fortnite map is finally undergoing some changes. One of the biggest draws for players each season is the possibility of a new map, and it seems that they're finally going to get it.

