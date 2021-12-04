How to get free Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 finale rewards

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event is only a few hours away, and players are ready to watch the transition from Chapter 2 to Chapter 3. Leaks are dropping all over, and Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass is already out in the wild, leaked on YouTube and other social media. Epic Games has also taken serious steps against long-time streamers and content creators for covering leaked information in their videos.

More leaks are dropping about the forthcoming Fortnite Season 8 live event, and it seems like players have one last opportunity to get free rewards in Season 8. New leaks suggest that every player who logs in during the live event will be rewarded with free cosmetics.

Free cosmetics as login rewards for Fortnite Season 8 live event leaked

Popular Fortnite leaker Hypex has revealed that datafiles show free login rewards will be given to players who attend the upcoming live event that will witness the total annihilation of the island at the hands of the Cube Queen. This is the last opportunity for all players to grab free cosmetics like wraps and loading screens in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

HYPEX @HYPEX Chapter 2 Finale Cosmetics (unknown Wrap & Loading Screen) are scheduled to be granted starting from 3PM UTC (in 2 hours)! Chapter 2 Finale Cosmetics (unknown Wrap & Loading Screen) are scheduled to be granted starting from 3PM UTC (in 2 hours)!

Another famous Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey, has provided an exclusive look at the wrap and loading screen found in the datafile 'Pak1010' in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Two loading screens, including one that says 'The Queen Arrival' have been decrypted, clearly showing the popular graphic from the teaser for the upcoming live event, "The End."

Exclusive live event loading screen that will be given away for free as login rewards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Twitter/ Hypex)

It is unclear if players will be able to collect these items even if they do not attend the event in-game and log in to the game after the live event has ended. According to Hypex, players will start receiving the goodies at 3 PM UTC.

"The End" Season 8 live event will begin at 4 PM EST today.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar