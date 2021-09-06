Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaked skins: Naruto, Kevin the Cube, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 is on its last lap and in a few days, Season 8 will take over the ongoing season. Fortnite has already announced that the transition will take place after a live event that has been given the code-name 'Operation Skyfire'.

Operation Skyfire will see Dr. Slone and the IO take the fight to the Mothership that has been hovering above the island throughout Season 7 and blow the Mothership with a bomb. Several map changes are also expected for Season 8 as Mothership debris will fall on the island, causing mass destruction.

However, the main attraction of the upcoming Fortnite season is going to be the various skins that have been leaked by multiple data miners over the last couple of weeks. Players can expect anime skins like Naruto, Dragon Ball Z and more.

Naruto might be coming to Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass

During the long-standing courtroom conflict between Apple and Epic Games, a document was leaked that listed out the different franchises Epic Games had gone after to secure the rights to be included in Fortnite. On that list, Naruto caught the most attention as this Japanese anime has fans all over the planet and is widely popular even in the Fortnite community.

According to the best Fortnite leakers out there, Epic Games has secured the rights to Naruto and the character might be included in the Battle Pass for Season 8.

Epic Games has successfully obtained the rights to Naruto and is now working on implementing the character into an upcoming Battle Pass.





There are also leaks of an explosive Kunai weapon that will be added to Fortnite and it might be a special accompaniment of the exclusive Naruto skin.

So in the "Teaser for season 8" we can see the following items:



- The Explosive Kunai seen in the reddit leaks (Probably for the Naruto collab)

- A Storm King potion (?)



The return of Kevin the Cube in Fortnite Season 8 is imminent

Fortnite has been teasing the return of the famous inanimate Cube for the longest time. Multiple orbs have been spotted on the island cropping up ever since Kevin the Cube was taken out of Fortnite.

Popular leaker Hypex has claimed that Fortnite players might see a Cube exclusive POI on the Season 8 map. The new POIs might also have something to do with the Egyptian theme that most people in the community believe will be the central story in Season 8.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes



Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will get over on September 12 after the 'Operation Skyfire' live event has taken place. Season 8 is expected to take over soon after the event.

