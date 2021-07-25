Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Leaks: Kevin the Cube, Dragon Ball Z collaboration, and more

Fortnite Season 7 is underway and gamers are having a great time dropping onto the island and exploring the newly added items in the v17.20 update.

The developers have worked diligently to make Season 7 one of the best seasons in the history of Fortnite. Regular updates and hotfixes have rolled out content that has kept gamers glued to the game.

Gamers have been wondering what Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 holds for them. Recently, several major leaks have been revealed that indicate the contents of Fortnite Season 8.

This article will reveal some content that gamers can expect in Fortnite Season 8.

Fortnite Season 8: Anime collaboration sets

1) Kevin the Cube

Retweet if you remember the Fortnite Kevin the cube 👀 #Fortnite #FortniteMemories pic.twitter.com/NcSuJAiBaP — GunasamssYT - Fortnite Leaks & News (@Gunasamss_YT) February 27, 2021

Kevin the Cube has been absent from the for a long time. Although several leaks from the past few seasons indicated its return, in reality it didn't happen. Several in-game characters teased the return of the Cube. However, to everyone's disappointment, Epic didn't release it in the game.

Recent leaks again indicate that Kevin the Cube will be making its return in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. While the information is too good to be true, it has been revealed by an insider.

2) Naruto Battle Pass skin

Naruto is coming to Fortnite dam that's cool. 😄 pic.twitter.com/8upeUNOAs6 — Jönprö95 (@Jonpro95T) July 17, 2021

Popular anime character Naruto could be the Battle Pass skin for Fortnite Season 8. Epic v Apple documents leaked that Naruto Uzumaki was one of the collaborations the developers were most keen to pull off. Although the project got delayed, it is still under development.

It was recently revealed that the developers are in contact regarding the legal issues involved, and Naruto Uzumaki can feature as Season 8 Battle Pass skin if everything goes according to plan.

3) Dragon Ball Z

Fortnite Dragon Ball Z skins where you can emote into Super Saiyan pic.twitter.com/Z982ghNPip — ilyNIGHTMARES (@IlyNightmares) July 18, 2021

It was recently reported that Epic is currently in talks with a company that owns a part of the famous Dragon Ball Z anime. It is anticipated that if Epic gets the green signal from them, then the popular anime will be featured in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

4) Honeybee Grenades

Honeybee Grenades is an old Epic concept. It has been kept in the vault for a long time, and it seems Epic will be introducing this item in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Epic has been working on a new honeycomb structure that started the speculation. It is to be seen whether it gets added to the game or not.

Edited by Gautham Balaji