Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event Guava leaks ahead of time

Fortnite players are currently diving into the recently released Chapter 2 Season 8 Cubed, which has a lot of suspicious elements all over the map. Kevin the Cube is back and it has split into multiple avatars and all of them seem to be moving in some unknown direction.

Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it's up to us to fight for the Island's survival...before it's too late.



#FortniteCubed Ready your defenses and cross into The Sideways.



Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late.



#FortniteCubed https://t.co/3xczBYKmBJ

According to the Season 8 trailer, the Cubes are not friendly this time and they might be planning something disastrous for the island. However, there is speculation that they will meet at a spot in the lead-up to the major event.

A popular Fortnite leaker has also published confidential intel that suggests a grand live event is coming up sometime in the future.

iFireMonkey leaks upcoming Fortnite live event details

In a recent tweet, popular Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has provided details of an upcoming live event, codenamed Guava.

A new event is being worked on codenamed "Guava"



Currently, it is set to have 7 phases.



For comparison, Operation: Sky Fire had 5 phases and the Rift Tour event had 15 phases



Currently, it is set to have 7 phases.



For comparison, Operation: Sky Fire had 5 phases and the Rift Tour event had 15 phases

For reference, Kiwi was code name of Operation Skyfire, the live event which took place at the end of Season 7 and saw the destruction of the alien mothership hovering above the island.

Furthermore, the tweet also claims the event will take place in seven stages. 'Operation Skyfire' took place in five stages and the Ariana Grande Rift Tour was 15 stages long.

This suggests the upcoming event will be quite the grand affair. There's also a leaked screengrab showing all the files for the seven different phases of the Guava event.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker



Some gameplay tags were added for a Live Event codenamed "Guava"

The Skyfire Event codename was "Kiwi", so Guava is probably a codename for an upcoming Live Event



(Thanks to We should get a Live Event later this season!Some gameplay tags were added for a Live Event codenamed "Guava"The Skyfire Event codename was "Kiwi", so Guava is probably a codename for an upcoming Live Event(Thanks to @NearbyLeaks for making me aware of this) We should get a Live Event later this season!



Some gameplay tags were added for a Live Event codenamed "Guava"

The Skyfire Event codename was "Kiwi", so Guava is probably a codename for an upcoming Live Event



(Thanks to @NearbyLeaks for making me aware of this) https://t.co/BwY497zExU

There is no confirmation as to when this event will go live in the game.

What can Fortnite players expect from the upcoming event?

Unfortunately, there are no leaks that suggest what might transpire in the Guava live event. Since the Cubes are moving, players can expect some sort of clash to take place. A few insiders have already suggested that Bluevin (Blue Cube) will go up against the Gold Cube in an epic fight.

We're getting closer to the Fortnitemares, what do you hope for this year❓



[Image Concept] We’re getting closer to the Fortnitemares, what do you hope for this year❓



[Image Concept] https://t.co/WvcF9lE6B8

Fortnitemares is also making a comeback and Guava could be the Halloween event which will take place in October. All that loopers can do now is wait for Epic Games to officially reveal more about the roadmap for Season 8.

