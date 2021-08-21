Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map leak reveals multiple new locations

Fortnite leaks are dropping everywhere, as dataminers are digging deep into all the new content that is expected to be added to the game by the end of Season 7 or with the launch of Season 8.

The Morty set has already been leaked along with the Will Smith skin and more collaborative content that will be released in Fortnite pretty soon.

Mecha Morty will either be out tonight or tomorrow, here's his shop announcement text:



- "He’s built for battle. He’s intimidating by association. He’s got your back. Don’t leave home without your Morty. Check out Mecha Morty in the Item Shop now!" pic.twitter.com/OFvynPm82n — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 20, 2021

However, popular leaker Hypex has incredible news that suggests new locations are coming to Fortnite.

With the leak of the new upcoming "Sideways" mechanic, many had suggested it would also bring a lot of changes to the original map. There are already many fan concepts out there that suggest something is taking over the island and changing how things normally are. If this turns out to be true, Fortnite players might be looking at a new map with "Sideways" POI.

Hypex has revealed multiple new locations on a new map that supposedly goes by the name "Demeter." Below are all the leaked locations:

Canoe Shop

Dragons Maw Cave

Farm - Forest Ruins

Haunted Hotel

Hiking Visitors Center

Hydro Power Station

Camp - Castle

Mansion

Prison

However, it is mentioned that the grid size of all the locations is not large enough to credit an entire Battle Royale experience. So it seems like these locations will come as part of a limited-time mode, which supports the above hypothesis about the "Sideways" mechanic.

New Open World Fortnite map leaked

Hypex has also leaked a new open world map to be coming to Fortnite sometime in the future. According to the leaker, the map is huge and has a lot of unfinished locations and POIs. There is no available information about when this is supposed to be released and there seems to be a lot of work left.

Some upcoming locations of the Survival/Open-World Map!



This map is BIG and it has many other landmarks & unfinished POIs, and it's still in the works. pic.twitter.com/xm0d1D7znr — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021

Below are all the locations that have been leaked:

Picnic Area

Car Crashes

Airport

Castle

High Lake Cabin, Campsite & Lodging

Lumberyard

Mountain Cave

Mines

Diner

Shacks

Tunnel

Abandoned Hotel

Survivor Shack

Resupply Camp

Resupply Camp Storage

Resupply Camp Guard Tower

Watch Towers

Food Trucks

Parking Lots

Visitors Huts

Military Bases

Gas Stations

Boat Dock

The map seems to be in the early stages and Fortnite players might only see this in Chapter 3.

