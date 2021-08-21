Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map leak reveals multiple new locations

Fortnite leaks are dropping everywhere, as dataminers are digging deep into all the new content that is expected to be added to the game by the end of Season 7 or with the launch of Season 8.
The Morty set has already been leaked along with the Will Smith skin and more collaborative content that will be released in Fortnite pretty soon.
However, popular leaker Hypex has incredible news that suggests new locations are coming to Fortnite.
With the leak of the new upcoming "Sideways" mechanic, many had suggested it would also bring a lot of changes to the original map. There are already many fan concepts out there that suggest something is taking over the island and changing how things normally are. If this turns out to be true, Fortnite players might be looking at a new map with "Sideways" POI.
Hypex has revealed multiple new locations on a new map that supposedly goes by the name "Demeter." Below are all the leaked locations:
- Canoe Shop
- Dragons Maw Cave
- Farm - Forest Ruins
- Haunted Hotel
- Hiking Visitors Center
- Hydro Power Station
- Camp - Castle
- Mansion
- Prison
However, it is mentioned that the grid size of all the locations is not large enough to credit an entire Battle Royale experience. So it seems like these locations will come as part of a limited-time mode, which supports the above hypothesis about the "Sideways" mechanic.
New Open World Fortnite map leaked
Hypex has also leaked a new open world map to be coming to Fortnite sometime in the future. According to the leaker, the map is huge and has a lot of unfinished locations and POIs. There is no available information about when this is supposed to be released and there seems to be a lot of work left.
Below are all the locations that have been leaked:
- Picnic Area
- Car Crashes
- Airport
- Castle
- High Lake Cabin, Campsite & Lodging
- Lumberyard
- Mountain Cave
- Mines
- Diner
- Shacks
- Tunnel
- Abandoned Hotel
- Survivor Shack
- Resupply Camp
- Resupply Camp Storage
- Resupply Camp Guard Tower
- Watch Towers
- Food Trucks
- Parking Lots
- Visitors Huts
- Military Bases
- Gas Stations
- Boat Dock
The map seems to be in the early stages and Fortnite players might only see this in Chapter 3.