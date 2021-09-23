Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Player reaches level 500 in a few days, here's how

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 grind has been a tough one so far. The amount of XP that players can get from playing the battle royale mode is not enough to unlock the cosmetics in the Battle Pass quickly. Most players who have been grinding the game regularly are between tiers 25-30 at the moment. For players intending to unlock all exclusive cosmetics like the Carnage outfit that is locked up in tier 100, this progression is quite slow.

However, one player has shocked the community by reaching level 500 in a matter of days. The method he used to perform this feat might be unknown to some but did become popular in the last couple of days.

Fortnite player reaches level 500 using Imposter mode XP glitch

A Fortnite player who goes by the name IAMRAGE6 on Twitter posted a screenshot of his player level in the game. It shows level 501 and since Season 8 began on September 13, this amount of XP progression might seem illegal to a few players.

However, IAMRAGE6 has accomplished this feat in a less than legal manner by exploiting an XP glitch in the Imposter mode in Fortnite.

I_-AM_RAGE @IAMRAGE6 My Level right now since people asking My Level right now since people asking https://t.co/829zGuW68K

The Imposter mode XP glitch started making a lot of noise earlier this week when players figured out the mode offers an insane amount of XP to progress quickly.

All players had to do was play the 'Among Us' inspired Imposter mode in a private lobby and continuously complete all the tasks as an Agent or spam and kill players if they are the Imposter. A ton of XP could be earned after each match.

Unfortunately, this fast progression caught Epic Games' eye and now they have nerfed the mode heavily so that the XP granted by playing the mode is nowhere near as high.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We've noticed that XP gained in Battle Royale this season isn't where we'd like it to be and are making a variety of improvements.



We'll update everyone on 9/28 with the changes we're making. Thanks for playing Season 8! We've noticed that XP gained in Battle Royale this season isn't where we'd like it to be and are making a variety of improvements.



We'll update everyone on 9/28 with the changes we're making. Thanks for playing Season 8! https://t.co/OP2xWgnVpV

While it is indeed sad that the Imposter mode XP nerf will not allow players to progress faster, Fortnite plans on changing their Battle Royale XP counts to make it better. Epic Games has officially announced that Fortnite players will learn more about the new counts on September 28.

Nonetheless, it is a great achievement for IAMRAGE6, who has managed to figure out the XP grind and work his way towards the top. Others will have to wait and slowly pace out their Battle Pass progression across the season.

