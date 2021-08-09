Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Release date, Battle Pass leaks and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 is still not over yet, and Epic Games has not officially teased anything about the upcoming season. However, loopers are always eager to know about what lies ahead. From a brand new Battle Pass to new skins and events, there is a lot of content that players can expect in Season 8 of Fortnite.

When is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 going to begin?

The current Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass has an end date of September 12. This means players can expect the upcoming season to start on September 13. There could, however, be unpredictable delays, which Epic Games should duely inform all Fortnite players about.

Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass leaks and more

Collaboration is the steady way to go for Fortnite and it has been like this for the longest time. Season 7 saw Fortnite add characters like Rick Sanchez from the popular show Rick and Morty. This is just one of multiple collaborations loopers have witnessed in recent seasons. At a recent Rift Tour event in Fortnite, American pop star Ariana Grande was the star of the show.

Similarly, there are a few leaks on some of the collaborations players can expect in Fortnite Season 8. The first one is the Naruto crossover that is being talked about a lot over social media platforms.

According to latest fortnite leaks Naruto is coming In season 8 of fortnite coz epic is obtained the rights of Naruto Franchise.

While there are no official teasers, Naruto might be a possible character in next season's Battle Pass. Dataminers have also suggested a new mechanic, called Sideways, is coming to the game soon. It will be something similar to the "Upside Down" dimension of popular Netflix show Stranger Things. This mechanic is also rumored to introduce monsters in the game.

I have a theory for Fortnite season 8. We see that the leaker said that in season 8 there will be a place called the sideway and that the cube will come at the end of season 7. Also, the leaker said that the cube will be everywhere. What if the sideways IS the cube. — Jose Quiñones (@QafeColao) August 8, 2021

The same mechanic might also bring ridable monsters and mechs to the game. After ridable UFOs, everything seems to be possible on Fortnite island.

Dataminers have collected intel that suggest that the Mothership is going to abduct several POIs by the end of Season 7, leaving them to anti-gravity zones like Holly Hatchery. Reputed leaker HYPEX has provided a few pictures of such POIs as shown below.

Here's Abducted Coral, Slurpy & Corny.. There's more to them but they all look almost the same! pic.twitter.com/7urkVhKoWw — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2021

With over a month left to go, players can expect more leaks to surface in the next few weeks. As of the moment, this is all the information available on Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8.

