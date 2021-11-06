Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Strange zapping phenomenon spotted at Cube Town

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is going through a transition phase where players are quite unaware of what is happening on the island on a daily basis. The Cube Queen, who sits atop the Convergence or Cube Town POI, is controlling all the Cubes on the Fortnite island. And she plans on doing something at the end of the season which will probably not end well for anyone.

Luwani @Luwwani Apparently The Convergence is zapping for some reason Apparently The Convergence is zapping for some reason https://t.co/cm91SiAPzD

Players have noticed a strange zapping taking place today in the Convergence POI earlier today. This strange behavior has led to a plenty of questions as the Cube Queen, who is behind all this, is still floating quietly atop the POI, revealing nothing.

What does the zapping in Cube Town signify in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Since the Cube Queen has not revealed any information about the strange zapping in Cube Town, Fortnite players cannot be absolutely sure why this phenomenon is taking place.

However, this is not the first time that players have witnessed the Cubes zapping this season. Previously, the Queen Cube was zapping all the other Cubes around the island and birthing smaller cubes in the process. This was known as the "Awakening" event back then and it was by this process the Queen increased the number of Cubes on the island.

Now that all the Cubes are together and concentrated in a single spot, the power they hold between themselves might be steadily starting to show. This could be the start of another lengthy process that will see the map change drastically by the end.

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



Since the activation of Stage 3 it appears there are now Zap effects around parts of the Convergence, Possibly getting ready to charge something up 🤔



Thx #Fortnite Cube Zap Effect ⚡️Since the activation of Stage 3 it appears there are now Zap effects around parts of the Convergence, Possibly getting ready to charge something up 🤔Thx @Luwwani for pointing it out to me #Fortnite Cube Zap Effect ⚡️Since the activation of Stage 3 it appears there are now Zap effects around parts of the Convergence, Possibly getting ready to charge something up 🤔Thx @Luwwani for pointing it out to me https://t.co/VUc82FX0jr

This concentrated energy in a single place might be making the entire Cube Town unstable, and the result of this "convergence" might be a catastrophic blast, which seems like something that the Cube Queen would appreciate. Cube Town is currently at Stage 3 of its transformation and this zapping could take it to the next form.

Fortnite players will no doubt be hoping some changes occur soon so that more intel about the strange zapping can be obtained.

