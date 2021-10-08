Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Unlimited XP trick that broke the game

Fortnite players are always looking for ways to get lots of XP. XP is extremely important with the new battle pass mechanic allowing players to unlock items and move on to the next page of rewards. It's the reason so many people were playing the game's Impostors Mode, because it was a much better source of XP until Epic Games buffed the two modes' XP levels. However, one player had previously found a way to get unlimited XP.

Fortnite player found massive XP trick

For this rather brilliant trick to work, players needed to have at least two people in their party and they'd need to land at Apres Ski (on the mountain near Misty Meadows) and talk to Fabio Sparklemane. Fabio gives the players a questline, which is important for this trick.

One player had to keep entering the zipline while the others talked to Fabio. Accepting his questline, which meant having an open slot or deleting another quest to make space, would reward the players with some XP. Talking to a character and accepting a questline would give players about 2,700 XP.

Fabio Sparklemane's questline was the subject of this XP glitch (Image via Epic Games)

Players can then delete the Fabio Sparklemane questline and receive it again. This can be done repeatedly and would continuously award them the XP for accepting a questline. They did it as many times as they could before the storm ultimately eliminated them.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus The issue has been resolved and Fabio Sparklemane's Questline re-enabled. The issue has been resolved and Fabio Sparklemane's Questline re-enabled. https://t.co/3LtGffnX46

Unfortunately, this XP trick has since been patched and is no longer available. Epic Games strives to get Fortnite players to play the actual game to earn XP. This is why they have buffed the XP levels in certain game modes so many times. The bizarre glitch was extremely useful for anyone who was able to take advantage of it at that point, but it has been patched out now.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We've recently updated Shared Quests to reward more XP. New values:⬜ Common: 2,500 XP

🟩 Uncommon: 2,650 XP

🟦 Rare: 2,750 XP

🟪 Epic: 2,900 XP

Players will need to keep grinding it out in the battle royale mode or find another method to rack up XP quickly. However, for now, there does not appear to be any genuine method to increase one's XP totals quickly, but someone is sure to find something like this again soon.

