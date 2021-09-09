Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weapons: Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is just a few days away from launch. Players are excited about the launch as multiple leaks have already confirmed a lot of the new content that is coming to the game in the upcoming season.

Fortnite Season 8 will see new weapons enter the island, and players are always curious to know how these weapons are going to impact the ongoing meta.

Naruto has been confirmed to be in fortnite season 8 chapter 2 pic.twitter.com/bY3i0S1Nnv — fortnite leaks (@gachaboy49) September 9, 2021

Season 7 saw the release of multiple weapons and a few have turned out to be extremely powerful. However, new leaks suggest the theme for the next season will have a lot to do with the upcoming weapons in the game.

Dataminers leak mythical weapon connected to Egypt for Fortnite Season 8

While there is no confirmed word on the theme for next season, multiple leaks suggest it is going to have something to do with Egypt. The speculation gained ground after it was confirmed that Dr. Slone is going to blow up the Mothership with a bomb at the end of the Season 7 live event.

Aliens have always been connected to Egypt and the pyramids, and therefore an Egyptian-themed season after aliens have invaded the island made a lot of noise.

Popular Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey posted a picture of what he called a new loading screen for Fortnite Season 8. In this picture, players can vividly see the Egyptian theme, but what peaked the most interest was the weapon the central character was holding in the leaked picture.

While there is no clear intel to claim any knowledge of the weapon in the picture, many have suggested it might be a new assault rifle that behaves like a charge shotgun. Fortnite players will have to be patient until the season drops to learn more about this new weapon, if it ever makes it to the game.

So in the "Teaser for season 8" we can see the following items:



- The Explosive Kunai seen in the reddit leaks (Probably for the Naruto collab)

- A Storm King potion (?)

- Upcoming weapon that looks like an smg pic.twitter.com/NhyYpBrB3x — Stef | Fortnite Leaks & News (@StefLeaks) September 2, 2021

Other leaks have suggested that players will see Naruto join Fortnite in Season 8 Battle Pass, similar to the launch of Rick Sanchez in Season 7. Additionally, it is being speculated that a Naruto weapon will be added to the game. However, this weapon is going to be an explosive kunai, which will act more like a grenade or tactical than a primary weapon of any sort.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be released on September 13, 2021.

