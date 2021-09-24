Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Why Charge Shotgun is the best counter to Mythic Carnage symbiote

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 launched two Mythic items that spawn on the map so players can drop in to collect them and have a substantial tactical advantage. The Mythic items are the Venom and Carnage symbiotes that are available in the new Season 8 update.

However, both Mythic items have turned out to be a bit broken. Gamers who can extract these items before anybody else on the map hold a massive advantage to the point that it can be considered unfair.

This phenomenon has led to Fortnite players figuring out different tactics to defeat those with the Venom or Carnage Mythics. One of the most recent ways to deal with this dual threat is to use the Charge Shotgun.

Charge Shotgun might be the way to defeat players with Mythics in Fortnite Season 8

One Twitter user, Kakao, replied with a video by Muselk to show how gamers can counter a Venom or Carnage Mythic in the most effective way, using a Charge Shotgun.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



- Venom and Carnage spawn in at each zone in canisters

- Grab deals 60 damage and pulls enemy

- Cooldown of 10 seconds

- Glider re-deploy

- Increased speed

- You still take Fall damage

- You can only use 1 at a time #Fortnite Carnage Symbiote Mythic Item Gameplay:- Venom and Carnage spawn in at each zone in canisters- Grab deals 60 damage and pulls enemy- Cooldown of 10 seconds- Glider re-deploy- Increased speed- You still take Fall damage- You can only use 1 at a time #Fortnite Carnage Symbiote Mythic Item Gameplay:



His idea is to shield up totally and wait for loopers with the Mythic to grab and pull with the symbiote's help. There is a few milliseconds delay that the user will experience as they let go of their enemy and pull up a weapon to shoot.

All that Fortnite gamers have to do is shoot with a Charge Shotgun in the face during this delay. It is an instant kill in that range and perhaps the most intelligent counter for these Mythic items.

The only problem loopers could face is that they might not get an instant kill if the shotgun is now of a higher tier. Players should try and equip themselves with the best Charge Shotgun they can find on the island or simply upgrade a shotgun.

After that, Fortnite players need to pray that they land the shot accurately on the enemy with the Mythic.

Muselk @muselk Super fun balanced item.

Venom and Carnage Mythics can be overbearing

The problem with the Venom and Carnage Mythics in Fortnite Season 8 is that both items do too many good things simultaneously. Users can run faster, jump higher, have unlimited glider redeploys, and even deal damage with a symbiote arm.

With every hit, the symbiote arm can do 60 counts of damage. It is immensely powerful for a meta weapon as the primary purpose of the arm is to destroy builds, objects and pull enemies towards those using the Mythic.

These Mythic items might be a promotional tactic for the upcoming Carnage movie, but they also fit the scene, as Carnage is one of the most sought-after characters in this season's Battle Pass. Players can unlock it by reaching level 100 of the Season 8 Battle Pass.

However, to deal with these Mythics, loopers may just have to adopt the Charge Shotgun tactic more often.

