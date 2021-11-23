How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (November 2021)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has made it relatively easy for players to get ranked XP to progress in the Season 8 Battle Pass. However, some might be late to the show and all the Chapter 3 fervor might urge them to get back on the island to finish the Battle Pass.

However, with a few days left in the season, it might get too difficult to earn ranked XP and unlock the Battle Pass. Players can, however, try an XP glitch that was recently revealed.

This XP glitch can help players earn thousands of ranked XP in a match, progressing 20-30 levels in a single game. Furthermore, they will not have to play regular battle royale mode to perform this glitch.

New Creative mode Baller glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 can help players earn free XP

There is a new free XP glitch in Fortnite and players can perform it in Creative mode of the game. This method was uploaded by GKI on YouTube and it explains all the settings needed to enable this free XP glitch successfully.

Follow the steps given below to earn free infinite XP in Fortnite Season 8:

Go to Fortnite Creative map and on a new map, place a Baller near the island barrier Go to the Customize menu and open Modified Options All three settings under Modified Options should be changed to 'Channel 2.' Back out from the menu and add an XP device to the island near the barrier The name and description of the XP device accolade should be "FORTNITE PLZ FIX!" The last three settings in the modified menu of the XP device should be the same as the Baller's settings. Now players will have to enter the Baller and then jump from the island barrier which will grant them infinite XP.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

GKI, however, also mentioned that Epic Games might fix it soon and abusing the glitch could get users banned. Players are usually not banned from the game for exploiting a glitch as the fault lies with the developers. However, the former might want to stay cautious before progressing 500 tiers in a single day.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul