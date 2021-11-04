Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 XP method is giving players up to 130,000 XP per game

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 made life difficult for the players due to the multiple XP nerfs that made the ranking process relatively slow. Players in a hurry to rank and unlock exclusive cosmetics from the Battle Pass have had to find alternative ways to rank up.

A new XP grinding method that players can use and earn up to 130,000 XP per game. YouTuber Zalltroe has provided this method and it is currently working in Season 8 with the Sideways weapons and Sideways Anomalies.

Players need to follow the steps minutely to earn a ton of XP in Fortnite Season 8. Also, the XP gained from this method depends on whether players attempt it in solos or squads.

How to earn 130,000 XP in a single match in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite players will need to complete multiple quests from NPCs to earn all the XP in a match. It is best done in a party of four to ensure 130,000 XP for all players in the team.

1) Land at Hydro 16 and accept the quest from Raven

2) Next, purchase the rift to teleport to an IO base to use the launchpad.

3) Go to Torin and accept Torin's quest

4) Go into Sideways and complete Torin's quest. Pick up a Sideways weapon, eliminate Cube Monsters, destroy two Sideways stones, and launch from a corruption vent.

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



Raven and Nitehare are now on the map, Allowing you to earn up to 300,000 Xp by completing their quests



Raven is located at the Hydro 16 building and Nitehare can be found at FN Radio



Here's the quests below: #Fortnite NPC Quests Now Live!Raven and Nitehare are now on the map, Allowing you to earn up to 300,000 Xp by completing their questsRaven is located at the Hydro 16 building and Nitehare can be found at FN RadioHere's the quests below: #Fortnite NPC Quests Now Live!Raven and Nitehare are now on the map, Allowing you to earn up to 300,000 Xp by completing their quests Raven is located at the Hydro 16 building and Nitehare can be found at FN Radio Here's the quests below: https://t.co/F0Ucf5ZL5F

5) Do damage to a player with a Sideways weapon. It cannot be a Cube Monster.

6) Launch from another corruption vent, but this time players need to glide. Then move on to killing three Cube Monsters.

7) Get headshots of Cube Monsters or players. It will be easier to do it on Cube Monsters since they are quite slow.

8) Finish Raven's quest by destroying two chests with a pickaxe.

9) Go into a Sideways anomaly and complete all the quests in the match. Eliminate as many Cube Monsters as possible during this entire time. This will grant extra XP.

The total XP earned by doing all the above steps is 126,400. However, that number can be increased by eliminating more Cube Monsters. In solos, players will earn 39,100 XP with the same method.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With a few weeks left in Fortnite Season 8, players will want to rank up as much as possible and unlock all Battle Pass rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen