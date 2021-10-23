Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 leak reveals inbound 'Magic Spells' feature

An anonymous Fortnite leak has taken over the community. It suggests that Season 9 might introduce the early ages in a land of magic, and 'magic spells' is apparently going to be a feature in the game.

While it is unclear what the Cube Queen intends to do with the Fortnite island in Season 8, the anonymous leaker has provided loopers with an insight into what to expect next season.

CubeTracker @CubeTracker What is the Cube Queen waiting for above The Convergence? Wrong answers only. #FortniteSeason8 What is the Cube Queen waiting for above The Convergence? Wrong answers only.#FortniteSeason8 https://t.co/7qJtUxhieb

With the Zero Point under attack, Fortnite players might witness a jump back in time and reality when everything might need to start afresh.

Season 9 of Fortnite might have to do with sorcerers and magic spells

Fortnite players might see a distortion in the current reality, as there are multiple suggestions that the current Zero Point that players are aware about might get destroyed by the Cube QUeen. This is not a confirmed intel, but the current Batman/ Fortnite Foundation #1 comic issue has also teased multiple realities.

The anonymous leak suggests that 'magic spells' will be a feature in Season 9. Players will be able to use this feature to enchant weapons. This might be a new way to upgrade weapons from an uncommon rarity to the legendary or mythic version.

The leaker further mentioned the presence of sorcerors on the island. It is unclear if the sorcerors are going to be friendly or against the players, but they might possess transformative powers that will change a character to an animal. Players can use this as a disguise to attack unsuspecting enemies on the island.

FishinFN - Fortnite updates 🎃 @Fishinfn I'm gonna post this for later. Probably fake but it lines up pretty well with the leaks we God back in July/august with the mideival theme in season 9... #Fortnite I'm gonna post this for later. Probably fake but it lines up pretty well with the leaks we God back in July/august with the mideival theme in season 9... #Fortnite https://t.co/Qn5Ge3OK6e

Multiple sources suggest that Fortnite is returning to the early ages next season and drastic map changes await the players. Furthermore, Dr. Strange and Grinch are expected to be in the Battle Pass in Season 9, complementing the magical theme rumored to come.

However, the truth behind these concepts and leaks will get clearer as Season 8 progresses and more information about the Cube Queen and her plans come out in the open.

