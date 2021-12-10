Fortnite Chapter 3 to bring major Skill-based matchmaking changes to the game

Fortnite Chapter 3 officially arrived over the last weekend and it completely changed the game. The map, the battle pass, the weapons and everything are completely changed now. Even skill-based matchmaking, which many players felt was in need of a change, has been altered going into Chapter 3.

Skill-based matchmaking was introduced to try and offset the amount of times a really good player was in a lobby with lesser players.

It was frustrating for players to face opponents that were far superior, so Epic tried to fix it and they've tinkered with it once again. Here's what they changed.

Fortnite introduces big changes to skill-based matchmaking

Fortnite and skill-based matchmaking have had a rough history. Tons of players have complained that it isn't actually helpful, so Epic has once again set out to remedy that issue with the onset of Fortnite Chapter 3.

They've introduced a few big changes to how skill-based matchmaking works, hopefully making it a lot better for everyone.

According to TheCampingRusher on YouTube, skill-based matchmaking relies on platform and skill. PC players largely end up in the most difficult of the five tiers. Nintendo Switch players typically end up in the easiest tier.

Switch players generally end up in the bottom tier (Image via Nintendo)

The tiers affect the Fortnite players in them as well as the number of bots that are in that game. The tiers are as follows:

Tier 1 with one bad and one bad/mid player- 75 bots

Tier 2 with one good and one bad player- 30 bots

Tier 3 with two good players - 20 bots

In solo mode, the tiers are like this:

Tier 1- 75 bots

Tier 2- 35 bots

Tier 3- 20 bots

Players can move up within these tiers and affect the number of bots and the level of skill in the enemies, but eventually they'll enter a new tier. Getting better or getting more kills and learning to build better will move players up.

𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓇𝓁𝑒𝓎 @wlshedd OK I DONT THINK THEY FIXED SKILL BASED MATCHMAKING BUT I FEEL LIKE IT WAS TWEAKED A BIT OK I DONT THINK THEY FIXED SKILL BASED MATCHMAKING BUT I FEEL LIKE IT WAS TWEAKED A BIT

Also Read Article Continues below

It's an early change to skill-based matchmaking, so the jury is still out, but hopefully the game works as it's supposed to now.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider