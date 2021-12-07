Fortnite Chapter 3 is broken and players have already started complaining

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 arrived over the weekend after less than 24 hours of downtime. The season has been received with a ton of praise. The new characters, new map, new mechanics and more have generally been well-received.

However, it's still early on in the season, meaning Fortnite hasn't been able to deduce what needs to be fixed yet. Many Fortnite players have a laundry list of complaints. Those will likely eventually be addressed, but for now the players are a bit unhappy with the result.

Fortnite players cite long list of issues with Chapter 3 Season 1

One of the biggest and most unexpected changes occurred with the game's weapons. In Chapter 3, there are no returning guns and every gun that is in the loot pool is entirely new.

There is no normal assault rifle, or even the SCAR. There's no pump shotgun. Even the bolt-action sniper rifle has been rebranded and redesigned. That, and the stats of the weapons, has been a hot topic for Fortnite players.

BL Setty @Setty2k_ buff shotguns, nerf SMGs, nerf the dot ar, buff the normal ar, decrease sniper drop rate (put them in the chests only), fix earthquake while padding, fix building while close to a tree 😩🙏 buff shotguns, nerf SMGs, nerf the dot ar, buff the normal ar, decrease sniper drop rate (put them in the chests only), fix earthquake while padding, fix building while close to a tree 😩🙏

Many players feel like the shotguns are really bad this season. The auto shotgun and the striker pump shotgun are not great and seem to be in line for a buff, as Twitter user Setty2k_ pointed out.

On the other hand, the assault rifles, namely the MK 7 assault rifle, have been overpowered. Sniper rifles are extremely common, too. Too common, according to a few Fortnite players.

The new sniper rifle is appearing very frequently in loot (Image via Epic Games)

Another issue players are having with the season should be an easy fix for Fortnite; players are reporting difficulty building at the base of a tree in the new chapter.

Ben Simpson @BenSimFN @Setty2k_ Why is nobody else talking about the building in trees thing. It’s actually just so triggering @Setty2k_ Why is nobody else talking about the building in trees thing. It’s actually just so triggering

This makes it extremely difficult to win a battle, especially if it requires building (as most do). It may be awhile before a patch is released, but the build issue is likely to get fixed a lot faster than other issues.

Also Read Article Continues below

Regardless of when they get fixed, there are a lot of issues with Chapter 3 so far. That's not surprising, though, given how young the chapter is. In time, these issues will more than likely be resolved or the players will simply adjust.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider