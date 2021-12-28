Fortnite is getting its most over-powered SMG of all time

Fortnite Chapter 3 is still in its first season, and there are already a number of leaks showcasing the upcoming season. From tornadoes and lightning to new weapons, Fortnite Chapter 3 seems like it is going to be an interesting journey. The Seven and the Imagined Order are at loggerheads with each other and the story might take an interesting turn due to this conflict.

In these new leaks, a new boss has been revealed and this new character is going to bring a brand new weapon to the island. The release date of this new weapon is yet to be confirmed. However, it might be related to the comeback from the Imagined Order led by Dr. Slone to take control over the island. Based on the leaks, the IO Brute Stinger SMG is coming to Fortnite.

New mythic Stinger SMG might be broken in Fortnite Chapter 3

New leaks suggest that the Imagined Order is making a comeback and players will see uniforms for the IO. A new IO-Brute boss will be added to the game and it will bring the mythic Stinger SMG to Fortnite.

_ New IO Guard NPC was added to the files

_ There's an "IO-Brute" boss coming soon with a Mythic Stinger SMG

_ A lot of challenges mention IO Equipment and Forces

Imagined Order is not done with the Fortnite island and Dr. Slone herself might be making an epic comeback. However, the damage stats of the mythic Stinger SMG are quite alarming.

With a high fire-rate and quick reload speed, this revamped Stinger SMG might be causing havoc on the island once it is released. Furthermore, players will only be able to get the mythic version directly from the upcoming IO boss. Sypher PK also addressed this Stinger SMG leak in his latest YouTube video and called the upcoming weapon "the most brutal SMG to come to the game."

Players can expect all the new content regarding the Imagined Order to be added in the next big update. An end of season event is also expected to take place to take the story forward in this new chapter.

