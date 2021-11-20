Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks: Expected Battle Pass skins, leaked features and more

It is now almost confirmed that Chapter 3 of Fortnite will begin on December 7, 2021. Apparently, Epic Games will not release Chapter 2 Season 9 or Chapter 2 Season 10, as the Cube Queen is planning to destroy everything in the upcoming weeks.
In Chapter 3, players can expect a new map, skins, themes, gameplay mechanics, collaborations, and more.
Fortnite Chapter 3 might have Game of Thrones, Matrix, and Spider-Man skins
Fortnite Chapter 3 will arrive during Winter and the holiday season. Accordingly, many leakers and fan theories have suggested that the map will have a winter theme.
Moreover, a Game of Thrones collaboration might take place in December. Considering that the frosty season has played an integral part in the series, it won't be a surprise if Jon Snow or other characters arrive in Fortnite alongside the dragons.
Rideable monsters that have been leaked for Chapter 3 might be a part of the Game of Thrones collaboration.
Another collaboration that has been confirmed by prominent leakers in the community is Spider-Man. Ever since Chapter 2 Season 4, players have been eagerly waiting for this Marvel character, and from the looks of it, the crossover will take place ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Lastly, HYPEX has claimed that a Fortnite X Matrix collaboration is in the works as well.
The previous two surveys that were released by Epic Games teased a wide range of skins. Only a few concepts have been officially released up until now, and players can expect a wide range of cosmetics throughout Chapter 3.
Having said that, none of the skins mentioned above are confirmed to be part of the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. There's a possibility that Epic Games keeps authentic skins such as Jonesy and Peely in the Battle Pass and restricts crossovers to the Item Shop.
Fortnite Chapter 3 features such as sliding mechanics leaked
HYPEX has also confirmed that Chapter 3 Season 1 will introduce a new sliding mechanic to Fortnite.
Other leaks have claimed that weapon attachments will be available soon. From the looks of it, the meta in Fortnite will change significantly.
All in all, players can look forward to a ton of new content in Chapter 3 Season 1. It will begin on December 7 following a Black Hole event, and new plots and twists will be added to the Zero Point storyline.