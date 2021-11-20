Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks: Expected Battle Pass skins, leaked features and more

It is now almost confirmed that Chapter 3 of Fortnite will begin on December 7, 2021. Apparently, Epic Games will not release Chapter 2 Season 9 or Chapter 2 Season 10, as the Cube Queen is planning to destroy everything in the upcoming weeks.

HYPEX @HYPEX Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.



These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol. Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol.

In Chapter 3, players can expect a new map, skins, themes, gameplay mechanics, collaborations, and more.

Fortnite Chapter 3 might have Game of Thrones, Matrix, and Spider-Man skins

Fortnite Chapter 3 will arrive during Winter and the holiday season. Accordingly, many leakers and fan theories have suggested that the map will have a winter theme.

Moreover, a Game of Thrones collaboration might take place in December. Considering that the frosty season has played an integral part in the series, it won't be a surprise if Jon Snow or other characters arrive in Fortnite alongside the dragons.

Rideable monsters that have been leaked for Chapter 3 might be a part of the Game of Thrones collaboration.

Another collaboration that has been confirmed by prominent leakers in the community is Spider-Man. Ever since Chapter 2 Season 4, players have been eagerly waiting for this Marvel character, and from the looks of it, the crossover will take place ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Shiina @ShiinaBR FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 https://t.co/jcGhGfEUPm

Lastly, HYPEX has claimed that a Fortnite X Matrix collaboration is in the works as well.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey According to Hypex, we should see a Fortnite x Matrix collab in the second half of December featuring Neo & Trinity as skins. According to Hypex, we should see a Fortnite x Matrix collab in the second half of December featuring Neo & Trinity as skins. https://t.co/og5VWvRl3j

The previous two surveys that were released by Epic Games teased a wide range of skins. Only a few concepts have been officially released up until now, and players can expect a wide range of cosmetics throughout Chapter 3.

HYPEX @HYPEX Made this list to keep track of what's released so far from the previous 2 surveys, which ones are you hoping to get next? Made this list to keep track of what's released so far from the previous 2 surveys, which ones are you hoping to get next? https://t.co/ZllWUt5fL1

Having said that, none of the skins mentioned above are confirmed to be part of the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. There's a possibility that Epic Games keeps authentic skins such as Jonesy and Peely in the Battle Pass and restricts crossovers to the Item Shop.

Fortnite Chapter 3 features such as sliding mechanics leaked

HYPEX has also confirmed that Chapter 3 Season 1 will introduce a new sliding mechanic to Fortnite.

HYPEX @HYPEX SLIDING MECHANIC & NEW POI TEASERS 👀👀 SLIDING MECHANIC & NEW POI TEASERS 👀👀 https://t.co/lVsUm3qA5n

Other leaks have claimed that weapon attachments will be available soon. From the looks of it, the meta in Fortnite will change significantly.

All in all, players can look forward to a ton of new content in Chapter 3 Season 1. It will begin on December 7 following a Black Hole event, and new plots and twists will be added to the Zero Point storyline.

