Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks: New map, Tilted Tower and old POIs, sliding mechanic, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 might be closer than most players expect, as Season 8 draws nearer to its climax. The Cube Queen is all set to take over the island, and leaks have surfaced, showing that Naruto and Sasuke might be joining the Fortnite universe sooner rather than later.
However, with all the Season 8 hype, rumors and leaks about Chapter 3 of Fortnite are also grabbing some attention.
Multiple leaks from data miners suggest that Chapter 2 Season 8 will conclude the current reality, and the fight with the Cube Queen will end with a closure on the current map.
The Reality Render pickaxe of the Cube Queen might play a part or two in the sequence of events leading to the beginning of Chapter 3.
Major leaks that point to Chapter 3 coming to Fortnite after Season 8
Data miners have revealed multiple new elements and mechanics coming to Fortnite. While most are leaks from the existing game files, the mechanics are too game-changing to be introduced in the current chapter.
The first major one is the sliding mechanic leaked a month ago.
With the sliding mechanics, the gameplay is going to change by miles. This might require a fresh start, something Chapter 3 will provide in plenty.
Titled Towers, a fan-favorite POI from Chapter 1, is also expected to return to Chapter 3. The leak surfaced after players noticed a familiar set of buildings in a recent Season 8 trailer.
Other old POIs like Frosty Fortilla and a new one like Mossy Marsh might also debut in the Chapter 3 map.
Popular Fortnite YouTubers like SypherPK and Tabor Hill have also spoken about the high chances of Chapter 3 coming to Fortnite after the conclusion of the current season.
It is only a matter of time before everything checks out, and players can hop on to the latest map with new areas to explore in the rumored Chapter 3.