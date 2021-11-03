Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks: New map, Tilted Tower and old POIs, sliding mechanic, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 might be closer than most players expect, as Season 8 draws nearer to its climax. The Cube Queen is all set to take over the island, and leaks have surfaced, showing that Naruto and Sasuke might be joining the Fortnite universe sooner rather than later.

However, with all the Season 8 hype, rumors and leaks about Chapter 3 of Fortnite are also grabbing some attention.

Multiple leaks from data miners suggest that Chapter 2 Season 8 will conclude the current reality, and the fight with the Cube Queen will end with a closure on the current map.

The Reality Render pickaxe of the Cube Queen might play a part or two in the sequence of events leading to the beginning of Chapter 3.

Major leaks that point to Chapter 3 coming to Fortnite after Season 8

Data miners have revealed multiple new elements and mechanics coming to Fortnite. While most are leaks from the existing game files, the mechanics are too game-changing to be introduced in the current chapter.

The first major one is the sliding mechanic leaked a month ago.

DiamondLynxx @diamondlynxx @EpicGames #Fortnite Here is a look at the upcoming Sliding Mechanic similar to @PlayApex where you can shoot while sliding and there will be a 2 second cool down between slides I’m personally excited about this @FortniteGame #Fortnite Cubed #Fortnite Season8 Here is a look at the upcoming Sliding Mechanic similar to @PlayApex where you can shoot while sliding and there will be a 2 second cool down between slides I’m personally excited about this @FortniteGame @EpicGames #Fortnite #FortniteCubed #FortniteSeason8 https://t.co/IVdKJ7ZHPI

With the sliding mechanics, the gameplay is going to change by miles. This might require a fresh start, something Chapter 3 will provide in plenty.

WorldCreator @WorldCreatorYT More animations regarding the sliding movement mechanic that was mentioned last update were added today. #Fortnite More animations regarding the sliding movement mechanic that was mentioned last update were added today. #Fortnite https://t.co/i4DNS1RHox

Titled Towers, a fan-favorite POI from Chapter 1, is also expected to return to Chapter 3. The leak surfaced after players noticed a familiar set of buildings in a recent Season 8 trailer.

Other old POIs like Frosty Fortilla and a new one like Mossy Marsh might also debut in the Chapter 3 map.

Fortnite Intel @FNBRintel Looks like Tilted Towers will be returning very soon! We've all been waiting for this for a long time. #Fortnite Looks like Tilted Towers will be returning very soon! We've all been waiting for this for a long time. #Fortnite https://t.co/toRXyjK3wD

Zack Stylianou @ZackFootie New Fortnite Leaks:

Chapter 3 map including Tilted Towers return, Frosty Fortilla and Mossy Marsh

Only having 10 seasons like the last chapter

New Variant of Siren (Adbominable) New Fortnite Leaks: Chapter 3 map including Tilted Towers return, Frosty Fortilla and Mossy MarshOnly having 10 seasons like the last chapterNew Variant of Siren (Adbominable)

Popular Fortnite YouTubers like SypherPK and Tabor Hill have also spoken about the high chances of Chapter 3 coming to Fortnite after the conclusion of the current season.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX



And today 2 weeks ago @TaborTimeYT uploaded a video titled "Chapter 3 May Be Closer Than You Think" and at the end he says "Catch ya on the flipside".And today @SypherPK uploaded a video titled "Fortnite Chapter 3 is SOON!" and he says "Catch you guys on the flipside" at the end. 👀 2 weeks ago @TaborTimeYT uploaded a video titled "Chapter 3 May Be Closer Than You Think" and at the end he says "Catch ya on the flipside".And today @SypherPK uploaded a video titled "Fortnite Chapter 3 is SOON!" and he says "Catch you guys on the flipside" at the end. 👀

It is only a matter of time before everything checks out, and players can hop on to the latest map with new areas to explore in the rumored Chapter 3.

Edited by Ravi Iyer