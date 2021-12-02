Fortnite Chapter 3 Leaks (With Spoilers): New Trailer video, Return of Aliens and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, which will be the final season in Chapter 2, is drawing to a close. This Saturday, December 4, the live event will happen and potentially change all of Fortnite forever.

Ahead of that, a trailer has been leaked for the next season. It's a short teaser for the next season, but it holds a few major spoilers for Fortnite Chapter 3.

Fortnite trailer appears to leak a few days ahead of live event

The appearance of this trailer is a bit questionable. The live event is just two days away and while leaks are generally uncontrolled, Epic Games usually never lets important things leak before they're ready. They utilize leakers often, but with something like this that spoils potentially the live event and the next chapter, it's strange timing.

Regardless, the trailer does at least appear to be legitimate. Even iFireMonkey, a pretty credible Fortnite news source, says it was planned to be used to promote Chapter 3.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Spotted by



This trailer is set to be an ad in the future, however includes spoilers. Watch at your own risk.



LINK:



(image to hide embed) [Chapter 3 Trailer Spoiler]Spotted by @cooper17571967 , Epic Games has uploaded a new trailer to the official TikTok Account.This trailer is set to be an ad in the future, however includes spoilers. Watch at your own risk.LINK: streamable.com/2lkfrp (image to hide embed) [Chapter 3 Trailer Spoiler]Spotted by @cooper17571967, Epic Games has uploaded a new trailer to the official TikTok Account.This trailer is set to be an ad in the future, however includes spoilers. Watch at your own risk.LINK: streamable.com/2lkfrp(image to hide embed) https://t.co/vmSeCxS6fF

He goes on to say that the source of the trailer is and has been a credible source in the past, so all signs point to this being a genuine trailer for Chapter 3.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The tiktok account "sponsoredcontent16275" is the same account I grabbed previous trailers from, such as the BTS emotes early, which is why I'm also more inclined to believe this is legitmate, as they do use the account as a private dumping ground for trailers and official ADs. The tiktok account "sponsoredcontent16275" is the same account I grabbed previous trailers from, such as the BTS emotes early, which is why I'm also more inclined to believe this is legitmate, as they do use the account as a private dumping ground for trailers and official ADs. https://t.co/8FXkRfeSN3

It's a short ad, and ironically will likely be featured on TikTok, which is where it first surfaced. Fortnite players would have likely been seeing this ad after the live event and all the way up to the next chapter, and probably even after that. Still, the leak comes at a rather inopportune time for Epic Games.

The Cube Queen is in the ad, which could spell doom for the live event (Image via Epic Games)

The trailer doesn't show much, but what it does show contains big spoilers. Epic clearly has big plans for Fortnite in Chapter 3, so it's definitely an exciting time to be a Fortnite player.

An official, full-length trailer will likely be dropped after the live event, and both of those things will give a lot of clarity as to what the next season holds. For now, a little tease is all players will get.

