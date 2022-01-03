Fortnite leak reveals major map changes starting 7th January 2022

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is almost halfway to completion and new leaks have surfaced that show major map changes possibly coming to the game very soon. Fortnite has always launched interactive maps and all the maps recreate the season in actual time. The Fortnite Chapter 3 map was covered in snow due to its initial winter launch, but new leaks are showing what the new map will look like once the snow melts away in an upcoming update.

Popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX has revealed a first look at the snowless Chapter 3 map in Fortnite. With the snow melting away, a lot of new POIs are expected to emerge. HYPEX has also provided a release date for the snowless map for Season 1. According to the leaks, the snow will melt away from the Chapter 3 Season 1 map on January 7, 2022.

Return of old POIs and IO comeback in Chapter 3 of Fortnite

HYPEX has also leaked that the Imagined Order is going to make a comeback on the island. Fortnite Island is currently under the control of the Seven and the IO is planning to return and attempt to take over. There are already leaks revealing prominent IO Drills emerging from the ground in preparation for some future event.

HYPEX @HYPEX Here's what the IO Drill Outposts will look like when they appear on the map 👀 They will start appearing AFTER the snow starts melting which will start on the 7th at 9 AM UTC! Here's what the IO Drill Outposts will look like when they appear on the map 👀 They will start appearing AFTER the snow starts melting which will start on the 7th at 9 AM UTC! https://t.co/t9UInRYlxg

Fortnite players will soon be able to view these IO Drills as the snow starts to melt away from the map. The purpose of the drills is yet to be revealed, with Dr. Slone most likely the brain behind this covert operation. Season 1 of the new chapter of Fortnite seems to be all about the power conflict between the Seven and IO.

As revealed earlier, Fortnite players will see the return of their favorite POIs from the iconic Chapter 1. Tilted Towers is expected to be one of them and leaks have previously confirmed that future NPC quests even have Tilted Towers mentioned in their missions.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Things mentioned in Chapter 3 - Season 1 weekly challenges that aren't out yet:



- Tilted Towers

- IO Force Enemies

- Butter Berries

- Butter Cake (Animal teased in season trailer)

- Butter Cake's Blowhole

- Flare Gun

- Grenade Launcher

- Pizza Slices

- Tornados

January 7, 2022 will see the Fortnite Chapter 3 map begin to change and players will get to explore a ton of new content after the update takes place.

