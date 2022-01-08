How players got more free Winterfest rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 players can unlock four extra rewards from the Winterfest 2021 event if they finished a few challenges in the Creative mode while the event was live. The rewards were announced at the same time that Winterfest 2021 went live on December 17, 2021.
Players are reporting the Creative mode rewards have been sent as soon as the event ended on January 6, 2022.
Winterfest 2021 offered multiple daily challenges to players over the course of two weeks, and upon completing all daily tasks, Fortnite Chapter 3 players received a gift, including the exclusive Winterfest outfits. An extra gift has also been awarded to players to compensate for the eight-hour downtime that happened not so long ago.
How did Fortnite players unlock the extra Winterfest 2021 rewards in Chapter 3
Epic Games had notified players early on about the Creative mode rewards. Multiple Fortnite players often play Creative mode to break from the sweaty Battle Royale lobbies. Furthermore, a ton of rank XP can also be earned from the Creative mode.
Winterfest 2021 had its own Creative mode lobby, and there were specific games that players needed to play to unlock the rewards. Some of the games included: Holiday Workshop, 300 Level Deathrun, 350+ Level Deathrun, Gingerbread vs Snowman, Winter Tycoon, Infinite Winter Deathrun, Blue Pit - Free For All and more.
Below are all the rewards players have earned from playing the Creative mode in Winterfest 2021:
- Ol’ Cracky Emoticon
- Llamistletoe Spray
- Merry Marauder Banner
- 2022 New Year’s Banner
Fortnite players were required to spend two hours actively on the Winterfest 2021 Creative mode maps. It can be completed by playing on a single map or multiple over the course of two hours. A timer was available at the top right to notify players of the time they had spent in that mode. If everything was done correctly, Fortnite players could check their in-game mail for the four extra rewards.