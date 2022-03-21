Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Leaks: Every unreleased item leaked so far, revealed

Chapter 3 Season 2 was just released yesterday and has changed a lot for Fortnite. Right now, there's no building in-game, and instead, players can sprint and climb onto short ledges. It's a big change, though only temporary. More changes and introductions are likely on their way this season.

There were a precious few leaks and teases prior to Chapter 3 Season 2's release. That may have been intentional, but ever since the season went live, it's like the levy broke.

Leaks about potential skins, NPCs, items, and more have come flooding in. Here's everything players can expect to see based on leaks.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 leaks: What to expect

A brand new pump shotgun is reportedly in the works. Players who have missed the classic pump won't quite get what they asked for, though the new version could be considered an upgrade. Leaker HYPEX released a short clip of the gameplay, and the gun looks incredibly powerful, to say the least.

HYPEX @HYPEX UPCOMING Pump v2 GAMEPLAY! (This one is like a double barrel, but with a single barrel & tight spread) UPCOMING Pump v2 GAMEPLAY! (This one is like a double barrel, but with a single barrel & tight spread) https://t.co/YJK2uOz0pU

A new version of the jetpack may also be in the works. Leakers discovered it in the game files with a few new features. There are several Imagined Order blimps stationed on the map, and they will all have these new Jetpack Containers.

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming "Jetpack Container"'s Info:



- Spawns inside the blimps, attached to walls

- Has this text: "Press E to Equip"

- And this text: "Press E to Edit" Upcoming "Jetpack Container"'s Info:- Spawns inside the blimps, attached to walls- Has this text: "Press E to Equip"- And this text: "Press E to Edit"

There are already 24 NPCs on the Fortnite island for Chapter 3 Season 2. Naturally, more will come in throughout the season, but two Marvel characters might be on their way, and one of them isn't new.

HYPEX @HYPEX Wolverine NPC will return this season with a revamped Claws Mythic! Wolverine NPC will return this season with a revamped Claws Mythic!

According to HYPEX, the Wolverine NPC is on its way back to the game since it was a part of Chapter 2 Season 4. Also on the way, the Mary Jane NPC, who spawns at the Daily Bugle, was leaked last season but hasn't yet arrived.

Another collaborative skin may be on the way, too. According to ShiinaBR, this image was leaked as the background for the Item Shop section. Fans have theorized as to whether or not this is for the hit game franchise Yakuza or for a Twenty One Pilots crossover.

Leaked Item Shop background (Image via ShiinaBR/Twitter)

Lightsabers were also leaked last season and haven't arrived yet. They more than likely will and might feature in an Obi-Wan Kenobi crossover.

These are all current leaks regarding the future of this season, but players can expect these and more to come during the course of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

