Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Patch Notes: New skins, weapons, map changes and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 update is live on all platforms, and players can hop into the new season to explore all the new content that has been added once the downtime is over. New weapons, new characters, and a brand new Battle Pass await loopers amongst a lot more new content.

Dr. Slone is officially back on the island, leading the Imagined Order. Season 2 will focus on an all-out war between the Imagined Order and the Seven, an organization led by the Foundation. The war will be about taking control over the island, which the Imagined Order lost when the island turned 'flipside.'

Read on to find all the new content coming to the game in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Patch Notes: new NPCs, outfits, weapons, and more

While loopers wait for the downtime to come to an end, a lot of the new content has been revealed by leakers peeping into the game files. Popular leaker and data miner HYPEX has provided a lot of intel on what to expect in Season 2.

New weapons

- Pump Shotgun

- Heavy Sniper

- Aug

- New AR

Multiple new weapons are coming to the game in Season 2. Multiple classic weapons like the Pump Shotgun and Heavy Sniper are apparently returning from the vault.

Two new weapons are being added to the game. Along with a new assault rifle, the much-awaited Thermal AR will see the light of day. Based on leaks, the AUG will also be available for loopers in Season 2, and this is a new version with a red-dot sight attached.

New characters and NPCs

A host of new characters are coming to the game this season. Epic's collaboration with Marvel continues as Dr. Strange and the Prowler are the latest heroes to join the roster in the battle royale title.

Furthermore, Peely and Quackling are all set to become NPCs this new season. IO Master Key is also a new NPC expected to be found on the island in Season 2.

Most of the names for the new skins are yet to be revealed. Leakers have found one of the Fortnite Battle Pass skins to be codenamed 'Tsuki 2.0.'

Map changes in Season 2

Predominantly, the map for Season 2 will remain the same as Season 1. A few changes will occur throughout the season as the IO and Seven battle it out across the island. HYPEX has provided a few map changes in progress, but it is too early to say what they symbolize.

The conflict between the two forces is expected to bring some massive POI changes as the season progresses.

Blue = Seven

More intel on the new season can be expected as the official patch notes are revealed. Loopers will need to wait for the downtime to conclude before jumping into the new season and exploring the brand new content in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

