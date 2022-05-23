Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Expected release date and time for all regions

As the dust settles in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, players can brace themselves for the upcoming season. A lot is expected to go down in the upcoming season, and the events of the war between the Seven and the Imagined Order will pave the way for the next season. While the outcome of the current war is still not apparent, difficult times on the island lie ahead.

The Collider in the middle of the island may play a huge role in the upcoming season. Furthermore, the Sideways weapons are back, and it might be an indication that the Cude Queen did not disappear with the Chapter 3 'flip.'

Loopers will also need to complete the Battle Pass before the season can conclude. A ton of XP is required to complete the pass, especially if players attempt to unlock the bonus styles for the same. There are daily and weekly challenges that Fortnite players can complete to progress their Battle Pass before the Season 3 update drops.

Release date for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 and expected regional update timings

Based on the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass counter, Chapter 3 Season 3 will be released on June 4, 2022. While it is unclear if the launch date will be postponed due to downtime, an end event for the current season has been confirmed. A timer can be seen in the opening lobby, and it coincides with the Battle Pass end date.

It is unclear what will happen on the island, but it seems like the Imagined order might be trying to open a portal to a different reality. The Device is intermittently emitting loud pulses on the island, and it might be the focal point for the end event of this season.

Multiple collaborations are also expected to arrive in the game next season. Season 2 might come to an end with the PAC-MAN collab, which has now been confirmed and will be added to the game on June 2, 2022.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



The collab will be released on June 2! (Thursday)



(via @Lucas7yoshi) FORTNITE X PAC-MAN CONFIRMEDThe collab will be released on June 2! (Thursday)(via @oo0Sheena0oo FORTNITE X PAC-MAN CONFIRMEDThe collab will be released on June 2! (Thursday)(via @oo0Sheena0oo & @Lucas7yoshi) https://t.co/uHINUKCnAm

The regional timings for the release of the Fortnite Season 3 update are currently unknown as there is no intel about server downtime. These downtimes affect the launch of the new season and are different for each region.

However, based on past trends for downtime, loopers can expect servers to shut down after midnight on June 4, Eastern Time. Therefore, the update is expected to go live by 6 AM ET on the same day. This translates to 10:00 AM UTC, 3:00 PM PDT, 5:00 AM CST, and 3:30 PM IST on June 5, 2022.

The timings are all speculative and will be directly affected by the length of the downtime, which will take place after the end event of the current season.

Edited by Danyal Arabi