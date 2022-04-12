Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 could be Star Wars-themed, new evidence suggests

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 still has a long way to go, and a lot is left to happen in Season 2. However, the community is already hyped about what is coming next. Data miners are adding to the hype with new leaks every day.

Chapter 2 Season 2 started with a bang as loopers took the side of the "resistance" on the island. The Imagined Order and the Seven are at war over their control of the island, and this season will see massive changes come to the island as the battle progresses.

polaq 🐱 @polaqwym IN ONE OF THE FORTNITE CLIPS THEY SHOWED IN THE UNREAL ENGINE 5 STREAM YOU CAN SEE A FOLDER CALLED FAMILY GUY AND DOOM IN THE CINEMATIC SEQUENCE



LMAO? IN ONE OF THE FORTNITE CLIPS THEY SHOWED IN THE UNREAL ENGINE 5 STREAM YOU CAN SEE A FOLDER CALLED FAMILY GUY AND DOOM IN THE CINEMATIC SEQUENCELMAO? https://t.co/XgX1NsP2aH

Chapter 3 Season 2 brought forward a unique amalgamation of updates. With massively popular Marvel Battle Pass skins like Dr. Strange and the Prowler, the game got rid of the building mechanic and also introduced a permanent mode for it. New movement mechanics were also added to the game, allowing players to parkour around the island.

However, new leaks have propped up, and they suggest that the "Dark Father" is all set to be introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Note: None of this information has been confirmed by Epic Games unless otherwise mentioned. Readers are advised to take this intel with a pinch of salt.

New leaks suggest Darth Vader is coming to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 3 in Star Wars-themed season

Epic Games seems to have made another blunder in a recent Unreal Engine 5 live stream, where the computers had folders that might be leaks of upcoming collaborations in the game.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



On the second monitor you can see some folders such as:

- Family Guy

- Chapter 3 - Season 3 Jones

- Chapter 3 - Season 3 - Vader

- Doom

and some other files



Spotted by During the State of Unreal showcase there was a segment showing the Intro Cinematic for Ch3 - S1.On the second monitor you can see some folders such as:- Family Guy- Chapter 3 - Season 3 Jones- Chapter 3 - Season 3 - Vader- Doomand some other filesSpotted by @polaqwym During the State of Unreal showcase there was a segment showing the Intro Cinematic for Ch3 - S1.On the second monitor you can see some folders such as:- Family Guy- Chapter 3 - Season 3 Jones- Chapter 3 - Season 3 - Vader- Doomand some other filesSpotted by @polaqwym https://t.co/CmfQ2lUxs0

Apart from other collaborations that can be expected from this leak, the one that stuck with the community the most was a folder named "C3S3_VADER." This is a clear indication that Lord Vader, AKA Anakin Skywalker, the mighty antagonist of the vastly popular Star Wars franchise, is coming to the Battle Royale title.

DiamondLynxx @diamondlynxx @EpicGames #Fortnite Breaking News: Light sabers have been added tot he game files this will likely be part of the rumored collaboration with the upcoming Obi Wan Kenobi show @FortniteGame #Fortnite Season2 #Fortnite Chapter3 Breaking News: Light sabers have been added tot he game files this will likely be part of the rumored collaboration with the upcoming Obi Wan Kenobi show @FortniteGame @EpicGames #Fortnite #FortniteSeason2 #FortniteChapter3 https://t.co/6jUTuAqN6C

This assumption from the leak is not far-fetched as Epic Games has already had a Star Wars collaboration before. Furthermore, characters like Boba Fett have also recently been added to Fortnite. Leaks have also claimed that lightsabers were recently added to the game files. All the signs currently lead to a Star Wars-themed season next.

Things got a little more solidified when loopers grabbed a peek at Donald Mustard's recent tweet with the caption, "Soooo many secrets here…"

The picture clearly shows Chewbacca and C3P0 from Star Wars in a pixelated art form. There are too many signs of a major Star Wars collaboration next season for players to ignore.

Being the CCO of Epic Games, Donald Mustard has previously provided Easter eggs to fans of the game to keep them guessing about upcoming seasons and collaborations. Only time will tell if these leaks were intentional from Epic Games or honest mistakes.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar