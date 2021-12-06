Fortnite Chapter 3: Where to collect Gem Fragments outside of the Seven Vaults Location 

The Seven have become very important in Fortnite, and they've been moved to the center of all the action in Chapter 3. Following the events of The End, The Foundation, The Scientist, and The Visitor have become NPCs on the island. There are Seven Vaults and Seven Outposts on the map.

These aren't just a place to find good loot and interact with NPCs. Seven gem fragments can be found at these locations, which is one of the challenges for Fortnite players. Here's where to collect all seven.

Seven gem fragments at Seven Outposts in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The first gem fragment can be found at the Seven Outpost to the southwest of Greasy Grove. Players can find the outpost, go inside and go down the stairs. The gem will be in the center of the room. If players have a full team there, they can open the vault, but otherwise, they can just walk over the gem and collect it.

These quests are part of the Shanta questline (Image via Epic Games)

The second gem fragment can be found at the outpost to the direct south of Condo Canyon. This gem fragment will also be found in the center of the room at the bottom of the stairs.

The third gem fragment is at the outpost on the middle island to the north of The Joneses. This gem fragment is also downstairs, though not quite in the center of the room.

The fourth gem fragment is found at the outpost located all the way in the northeast corner of the map, well past the Daily Bugle. This one will be past the NPCs, down the stairs, and in front of the vault.

Another outpost can be found to the southwest of Coney Crossroads. The gem fragment is in the second building, downstairs and in front of the vault, though this room is much bigger than the other locations.

The sixth Outpost is found to the northwest of Camp Cuddle. Fortnite players will need to go down two flights of stairs for this gem fragment.

The final gem fragment can be found to the northwest of Logjam Lumberyard. The seventh gem fragment is down one set of stairs. This will complete the quest for Fortnite players, though there are gem fragments in other locations.

