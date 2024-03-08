Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 update v29.00 patch notes revealed

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 update v29.00 patch notes are now online. The latest update brings a bevy of new content into the game, including legendary locations, weapons, mods, competitive changes, and more.

The Greek mythology-inspired theme of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will surely tickle the fancy of many players. Read below to find all the official patch notes for v29.00.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 update v29.00 patch notes explored

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The official Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 update v29.00 patch notes are as follows:

LEGENDARY LOCATIONS

Mount Olympus

Grim Gate

The Underworld

Brawler's Battleground (Ares will be the Outfit of the April 2024 Crew Pack!)

CHAOS UPON THE LAND

THUNDERBOLT OF ZEUS

Become a Storm of your own. With the Thunderbolt of Zeus, you can rise into the air and hurl lightning bolts at your target! Use this power wisely, though, as the Thunderbolt of Zeus has three maximum charges with a cooldown between each one. How to wield this electricity? Pick up this Mythic power across the Island or by defeating Zeus himself.

GATEKEEPER SHOTGUN

Forged by Hephaestus for Cerberus, the Gatekeeper Shotgun can quickly fire three aggressive rounds. This Shotgun is best at short range, so hit all three shots fast to show your bite’s as bad as your bark! When you’re done, prepare for your next target with a full magazine reload. The Gatekeeper Shotgun can be found across the Island, but the Mythic variant is only obtainable from Cerberus rolling over.

HARBINGER SMG

Like Hades himself, the Harbinger SMG is unforgiving and relentless — even when exhausted. Highly accurate when first shot, it has dramatically increased recoil and bloom as more bullets are fired. But that doesn’t stop it from going all out. Find the regular version across the Island or the Mythic version from defeating Hades.

HUNTRESS DMR

Artemis, goddess of the moonlit hunt. During battle, take a note from Artemis and use a weapon created to dole out punishment from a distance. Even though it was created for gods to punish mortals, flip the script and use the Huntress DMR to punish the gods (and some mortals, too, we guess). You can hunt for Huntress DMRs across the Island… or get the Mythic version by hunting down Zeus.

WARFORGED ASSAULT RIFLE

The Warforged Assault Rifle is forged for battle-hungry gods — which is why it’s the favorite of Ares. Powerful yet unruly, this Assault Rifle has high damage, high rate of fire, and strong recoil. Find one across the Island or fight Ares for the Mythic version!

THE POWER OF FLIGHT

The Thunderbolt of Zeus isn’t the only Olympian Power. With the Wings of Icarus, soar through the skies and divebomb your foes below! But beware: fly too long and your wings will burn up, and taking too much damage may lead to a crash landing. Find this Mythic power across the Island!

The Chains of Hades will arrive later this Season.

UNDERGROUND IN THE UNDERWORLD: WEAPONS FROM LAST SEASON

Here’s a list of the weapons returning from last Season:

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Nemesis AR

Thunder Burst SMG

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Ranger Pistol

MYTHS & MODS

It’s not enough that weapons descended from Olympus — the Thermal Scope and Speedgrip weapon mods have also arrived. The Thermal Scope mod can be attached to any scoped weapon. It more than doubles the scope view and has a thermal effect you can toggle on or off! With the Speedgrip mod, your movement speed while aiming will increase.

Like last Season, you can find mods at Mod Benches, but this time the benches are in new Weapons Bunkers. The bunkers that are unchained will unlock in the middle of the match, when they become ready to raid.

THE MYTHS MATERIALIZE IN THE MYTHS & MORTALS BATTLE PASS

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Alongside Chapter 5 Season 2 comes the Myths & Mortals Battle Pass! With the Battle Pass, unlock rewards in Fortnite by earning XP across Fortnite Battle Royale, creator-made islands, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival. Among these rewards are the Outfits of some of the legends above, including Zeus and Artemis!

Purchase the Myths & Mortals Battle Pass for only 950 V-Bucks and earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks back by progressing in it.

With the Myths & Mortals Battle Pass purchase, you can unlock these Olympian Outfits:

Cerberus (unlocked immediately!): Rise from The Underworld.

(unlocked immediately!): Rise from The Underworld. Aphrodite : Lead with your heart.

: Lead with your heart. Poseidon : Slurp-god of the sea. King of the beach.

: Slurp-god of the sea. King of the beach. Medusa : Humanity's stone-hearted defender.

: Humanity's stone-hearted defender. Zeus : Warrior-king of the gods.

: Warrior-king of the gods. Artemis : All must respect the natural laws, even the gods.

: All must respect the natural laws, even the gods. Hades: The overseer of the Underworld.

The gods aren’t the only ones known for controlling the elements. Later in the Season, unlock the Avatar Korra! The Myths & Mortals Battle Pass will be available to progress in until May 24, 2024, at 2 AM ET.

Ranked Zero Build NA Matchmaking Test (Image via Epic Games)

RANKED ZERO BUILD - NA MATCHMAKING TEST

To address longer queue times at the upper Zero Build ranks for Ranked ZB players in NA, we’re doing a test! The NA-East and NA-West matchmaking regions will route to the NA-Central matchmaking region for Ranked Zero Build.

This is so that Ranked Zero Build players in North America will be up against a wider pool of players, which means shorter queue times. The results of this test will determine if this is a long-term solution.

More ranked updates in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

MORE RANKED UPDATES

The following updates apply to both Ranked Battle Royale and Ranked Zero Build:

We tweaked progression in the upper ranks to make it harder and more rewarding to reach Unreal.

Points are no longer granted for surviving without taking damage.

COMPETITIVE NOTES

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Competitive Notes (Image via Epic Games)

Players can check Chapter 5 Season 2 Competitive Details blog post to see this Season’s tournament lineup, including Ranked Cups, Mix-Up Mondays, Cash Cups, and more!

Keep a tab on the latest in-game highlights with our Fortnite coverage.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!