Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series (2021): Start date, how to participate, $35,000 cash reward and more

The Chipotle Challenger Series featuring Fortnite is back this fall and players who think they have it in them to win tournaments can give this a try. The Chipotle Challenger Series takes place four times a year and is a popular competition that most Fortnite players look forward to.

The cup is an open tournament which means anyone who wishes to play can participate, considering they meet the terms and conditions. Only two qualifiers for the Fall tournament are left and players who wish to participate must hurry.

This article will lay down all there is to know about this tournament, from conditions to prize money break-ups, read on to find out.

How to participate in Chipotle Challengers Series x Fortnite

Sign up → @ChipotleTweets #ad $65,000 Chipotle Challenger Series feat Fortnite is happening again!Open duo tournament for everyone—if you reach the finals, you'll be facing me & some EHmazing players!2 more qualifiers—Oct 6 & 7. Finals on Oct 10!Sign up → chipotlechallengerseries.com $65,000 Chipotle Challenger Series feat Fortnite is happening again!Open duo tournament for everyone—if you reach the finals, you'll be facing me & some EHmazing players!



Players who wish to participate in this tournament have to simply register from the original website of the Challenger Series. While anyone can participate, they have to meet simple conditions.

All players have to be from the NA region. Therefore, only citizens of Canada and the United States can apply. Furthermore, they need to have a registered account and be above 13 years of age.

Rules for the Chipotle Challengers Series x Fortnite

There will be a total of four Duo qualifiers and the top 10 teams from each qualifier will advance to the Grand Finals. There they will meet 10 more teams who will be invited to participate in the finals. Qualifiers 1 and 2 have already taken place and the top 10 teams have moved on.

Qualifiers 3 and 4 will take place on October 6 and 7, respectively, at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

Chipotle Challengers Series prize money

The top prize for winning qualifiers is $2500, Logitech Digital Codes, and an Astra Gaming Headset. However, the main focus will be on the prizes for the Grand Finals. Players who come out on top will not only receive huge amounts of cash but will also have the opportunity to bag free Chipotle for a year.

Sphenic @sharifalvi Qualified for @ChipotleTweets Challenger series grand finals in Fortnite. Excited for Sunday. Hope I get that year of free food. Qualified for @ChipotleTweets Challenger series grand finals in Fortnite. Excited for Sunday. Hope I get that year of free food. https://t.co/oHCxYPsOEe

Below is the break up of the prize pool for the Grand finals:

1st place: $15,000 and Burritos for a Year

2nd place: $7,500 and Burritos for a Year

3rd place: $5,000 and Burritos for a Year

4th place: $2,500 and Burritos for a Year

6th place: $2000 Logitech Digital Code

6th place: $1200 Logitech Digital Code

7th place: $750 Logitech Digital Code

8th place:$500 Logitech Digital Code

9th place: $300 Logitech Digital Code

10th place: $250 Logitech Digital Code

Register for the qualifiers now to be a part of this massive Fortnite showdown.

