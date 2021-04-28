Fortnite Competitive: FNCS Chapter 2 Season 6 Start date, Prize Pool, Format Breakdown, and more

The Fortnite Champion Series is finally starting and players are ready to enter for the possible prize pool.

As usual, the current Chapter 2 – Season 6 Fortnite Champion Series is here and it is giving tons of players a chance to enter during its current Qualifiers round. The new Champion Series began April 23rd and has gained some buzz as the Semifinals inch closer and closer every day. The Semifinals are expected to begin by May 21st, while the main Finals are set for May 28th to May 30th.

Fortnite FNCS Info

The path to #FNCS Champion begins tomorrow!



Here are the Official Rules for Chapter 2 Season 6 FNCS: https://t.co/jSLf36Sc1S — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 21, 2021

Format

First off, the Qualifiers round will consist of three actual different rounds. Each Qualifier round will have 4 individual rounds within that to see who ranks where. Overall it will be an open round format, and of course, the top 3 trios that win can advance into the finals. This then means that every other trio left behind has to try again in each opening round available until they either make it or lose it all.

The Semifinals also follow a similar format. Here, the top 99 trios from the Qualifiers will then be separated into three groups. Those Trios will each battle it out in 6 matches.

During this time, the top 6 teams in each group will advance into the Finals. On the other hand, those who land in 7th to 17th place from each group head into the Reboot Round. In the Reboot Round, 33 teams will enter from the SemiFinals and all that matters is getting the Victory Royale to win.

(Image via Epic Games)

The final round will span across two days and have 6 games on each day, totaling out to 12 Fortnite games. Of course, the trio that wins it all will take a nice chunk from the prize pool and earn the famous Axe of Champions later on.

Prize Pool

The Fortnite prize pool depends on which region the players stand in. In Europe, the Pool for 1st place is a total of $300,000, while North America (East) is $150,000, and North America (West) is $75,000. The prize pools also change as in Brazil it's $75,000, in Asia it is $36,000, in the Middle East it's $30,000, and lastly in Oceania, it's $22,500. Luckily, the prizes continue to trickle down for anyone who also makes it to 27th place overall.

Eligibility

Players who wish to enter the Fortnite Champion Series must be at least 13 years old, enable 2-Step Verification on their Epic account, and overall comply with the Epic Games code of conduct.

